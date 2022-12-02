The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.

