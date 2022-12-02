Read full article on original website
Austin’s Trail of Lights opens to the public this week with some changes
The Trail of Lights opens to the public Thursday after hosting private events and nonprofits in the days leading up to the grand opening.
fox7austin.com
Signing Santa returns to Barton Creek Square Dec. 7
AUSTIN, Texas - Santa Claus knows all languages, including American Sign Language. Santa will be arriving at Barton Creek Square this week, ready to check the lists of area children who are deaf or hard of hearing, says the Texas School for the Deaf. Families can come meet Santa at...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more
Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
fox7austin.com
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
fox7austin.com
Toys for Tots Austin needs help filling warehouse ahead of distribution to families
AUSTIN, Texas - For 75 years, the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots nonprofit has been helping families provide gifts for their children on Christmas. With just weeks until Christmas, the Austin campaign is asking for the community’s help. After collecting donations from individuals and businesses that host...
austinot.com
10 Fun Things to do in Austin this week of December 5, 2022 include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in Austin this Week of December 5, 2022, include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, and more! Austin is now among the fastest-growing metroplexes in the US! Keeping up with the growth, luckily, there’s plenty going on in Austin all days of the week.
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
7 businesses now open or coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto
The Victory Tap held a soft opening Nov. 2 at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. (Traci Rodriguez/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened or are coming soon to the Pflugerville and Hutto areas. The following non-comprehensive list includes eateries, a bar and a department store. NOW OPEN. Junk removal franchise...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Cars in sweaters? Hallmark Channel kicks off Countdown to Christmas in Austin
Austin is one of just five cities on the Hallmark Channel's list of stops.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
texasstandard.org
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. “There’s a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Austin's Avery Ranch Golf Club fire causes cart barn building to collapse
Austin Fire Department posted that the course's cart barn was "heavily involved."
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake
Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
