Toys for Tots Austin needs help filling warehouse ahead of distribution to families
AUSTIN, Texas - For 75 years, the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots nonprofit has been helping families provide gifts for their children on Christmas. With just weeks until Christmas, the Austin campaign is asking for the community’s help. After collecting donations from individuals and businesses that host...
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
APD receives extension to spend DOJ grant money to improve safety in Riverside-Oltorf
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) was given an extension to spend Department of Justice grant money designated to improve safety in the city’s Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood. In 2017, the department secured the $1 million federal grant for the Riverside Togetherness Project after an analysis found 4 percent...
False reports of active shooter situation at Austin high school
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District has issued clarification there is no active shooter situation at Bowie High School after disinformation was posted to a website. The school district said a disinformation website reported there was an active shooter situation at Bowie High School. However, that is false. AISD...
Austin band searching for stolen trailer full of gear worth more than $30K
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin band is searching for a trailer full of their gear worth more than $30,000. It was stolen in Northeast Austin and the crime was caught on camera. A member of the band said a red truck pulled up right next to the trailer, unhitched it from their van, and drove off with everything that kept the band going and able to tour.
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
Signing Santa returns to Barton Creek Square Dec. 7
AUSTIN, Texas - Santa Claus knows all languages, including American Sign Language. Santa will be arriving at Barton Creek Square this week, ready to check the lists of area children who are deaf or hard of hearing, says the Texas School for the Deaf. Families can come meet Santa at...
One of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One of the state's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Austin. Investigators say Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on November 28. Chefney has been wanted since February of this year...
Good Day Cooks: Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer
A locally-brewed seltzer has made it their mission to restore Lady Bird Lake, but also provide a nice beverage. Ryan Shramek, national sales director for Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer, joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about the company and their monthly trash clean-up of the lake, which recovered over 22 tons of trash over a ten-month span.
Warm, humid days ahead for Central Texas
We're looking at a warmer and humid week, with slight chances for rain later in the week. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
USA’s World Cup run ends after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands
AUSTIN, Texas - USA’s World Cup run ended Saturday after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands in a Round-of-16 match up. "I still have a little picture of when I was three years old kicking a ball. Europeans don’t pick a ball up, we kick it," Netherlands soccer fan Dirk Colpaart said.
1 dead, another injured after car collides with fence in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another injured after a car collided with a fence in East Austin. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Martin Avenue near E. 51st Street just before 9 p.m. Dec. 3. One person was...
Cooler weekend, but big warm-up on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin woke up to a gray day, but we can still make it great!. Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will be right around 60 today. Winds will be breezy with gusts of about 20 mph. The further west you live, the better chance you have of seeing some sunshine.
Foggy morning, warm weather this afternoon
The Austin area is under a dense fog advisory, with some drizzle on and off today. Zack Shields has a look at what's ahead in his full forecast.
Dense fog this morning with warm afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas - The December dreary weather continues today with more clouds, fog and drizzle. There is a dense fog advisory until noon today for much of Central Texas. Be careful on the roads with damp roads and the visibility below a mile. Watch speed, have low beams on and increase following distance with this dangerous weather setup.
