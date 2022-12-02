Read full article on original website
City of St. Louis releases names of four finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS — Four finalists to become the next St. Louis police chief include three external candidates and one internal candidate. The finalists were Chief Larry Boone of Norfolk, Virginia; Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department; Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack and Chief Robert Tracy of Wilmington, Delaware.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Stroll down St. Louis Avenue near Glasgow Avenue in the Jeff-Vanderlou Neighborhood in north St. Louis and you'll see vacant houses, abandoned brick buildings and lots of empty land that's been dormant for decades. However, change is on the way. "We'll be doing philanthropy work. We'll...
St. Louis city, county offer shelter this winter for those faced with homelessness
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening warming shelters to serve those dealing with homelessness during the winter months. St. Louis County officials are teaming up with Salvation Army Family Haven to provide a shelter which will be open through March 12. That facility, located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland, will provide hot meals, laundry and case management services.
Career Central: FedEx, Walmart, P&G hiring at Holly Jolly hiring fair
ST. LOUIS — Two more hiring events left in the SLATE Missouri Job Center second annual Holly Jolly Holiday series. SLATE Missouri Job Center's second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Continues on Dec. 8th. The events aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to...
Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks. 5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.
State approves Spire rate increase, company expands relief programs
ST. LOUIS — Spire Missouri said a 3% rate increase was approved just one year after the last increase and will take effect between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Spire said this rate increase on average in the St. Louis region will be about $3 per bill, which may not seem like a lot but over time can make a big difference for some already struggling.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
Enter for your chance to win a $250 Schuncks gift card
ST. LOUIS — Enter for your chance to win one of five $250 gift cards to Schuncks!. Watch for the code word on Today in St. Louis then enter it here. Today in St. Louis airs on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. TODAY IN ST. LOUIS HOLIDAY...
Why the REAL ID deadline was extended again
ST. LOUIS — If you are one of the millions of people across the country that has yet to get a REAL ID, you're in luck. Once again the Department of Homeland Security has pushed the start date back, this time by two years. The first deadline was in...
APA takes over St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center, makes changes on day 1
OLIVETTE, Mo. — Drilling could be heard outside of the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center Monday morning at 10521 Baur Boulevard in Olivette. New signs saying 'APA Adoption Center' were hung up out front. The Animal Protective Association, known as the APA, officially took over the facility. It'll...
Cancer patient gets last wish to see new 'Black Panther' movie
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — At Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, they put some good in saying goodbye. On a recent Friday, a van full of care packages arrived at Evelyn's. Evelyn's House is an 18,000-square-foot ranch-style house in Creve Coeur owned and operated by BJC Hospice. Evelyn's House offers hospice care to terminally ill patients of all ages, according to the BJC Hospice website.
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street. After a three-day trial,...
'It has really exploded': St. Louis urgent cares see surge in respiratory cases
ST. LOUIS — Affinia Healthcare Medical Urgent Care on Lemp Avenue saw a near-constant stream of cars coming in and out Tuesday afternoon, with staff noting that traffic has accelerated over the past 48 hours. "It has really exploded," said Dr. David Miller, clinical director for Affinia Urgent Care....
'Flu hit us early and hard this year,' hospitals in St. Louis nearing capacity with rise in flu cases
ST. LOUIS — Right now, hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with flu cases. Barnes-Jewish Healthcare (BJC) in St. Louis has seen twice as many influenza cases every week for the last four weeks. Rooms are filling and healthcare workers are straining, but one health expert...
City of St. Louis offers anti-theft devices at low cost to protect your vehicle
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is offering anti-theft devices as the ongoing issue of carjackings and stolen vehicles continue. The city wants to help prevent vehicle theft by offering clubs and license plate screws at a reduced cost. Residents can purchase the devices at two locations...
'I’ll never be able to look at a Nutcracker the same': St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
ST. LOUIS — The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis this month. It's something one local first grader and her family will never forget it. “She’s actually my middle daughter and so I lovingly call her my Oreo. She’s the...
Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
Man shot to death in gunfight in Berkeley early Sunday morning
BERKELEY, Mo. — A man was killed, and another was injured in a gunfight in Berkeley, Missouri, Sunday morning. In a press release, St. Louis County police said a 26-year-old man was killed and another man was shot in the leg and injured at a home on Larry Lane. The injured man is expected to survive his injuries.
