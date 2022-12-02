Read full article on original website
wach.com
Family of 74-year-old killed in Richland County police chase speaks out
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — A grieving family is speaking out days after their loved one was killed. 74-year-old Earnest Kenner died last Thursday, December 2, after a suspect crashed into his car after deputies say he was speeding through a school zone and failed to stop. Just days after...
wach.com
Family of missing 5-year-old pleads for her safe return
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old Orangeburg child who is presumed to be with her father, Antar Antonio Jeter, pleads for her safe return. "Today is a plea, a plea for help," Attorney Justin Bamberg said. Aspen's uncle Paulus Jumper, Crystal Jumper's brother,...
wach.com
Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed while crossing road in Aiken County
MONETTA, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a child that attempted to cross a South Carolina highway has died after being hit by an SUV. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, the child, identified as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart, was walking with siblings along Columbia Highway North (U.S. 1) near Academy Street around 11:40 a.m. when Stewart attempted to cross the highway.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
abccolumbia.com
Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery
CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
Police investigating after man shot, wounded at I-77 travel stop in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one person was later found wounded after reports of shots fired at an often busy stop for travelers and truck drivers. The department said the call came in just before 11 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop at 2015 Bluff Road which is just off I-77.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
wach.com
70-year-old pedestrian struck by car in Lexington identified by coroner
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian that was hit and killed by a car in Lexington has been identified by the coroner. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Debra Marlene Bilbo, 70, of Lexington was walking across Platt Springs Road when she was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Platt Springs Road.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
coladaily.com
Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop
Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
coladaily.com
Four people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Richland County
Richland County deputies arrested four people Saturday after a stolen car pursuit. Reportedly, the driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Zimalcrest, but the driver drove away, which...
WIS-TV
wach.com
1 dead after single-car crash in Aiken County, driver identified by coroner
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after a single-car collision in Aiken County, according to the SC Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred on Highway 4 near Kittery Street. The driver of a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling east on Highway 4 when they traveled...
Multiple children among those impacted by Sumter mobile home fire
SUMTER, S.C. — Authorities are reporting one person injured following a home fire in Sumter that impacted one adult and multiple children. A spokesperson for Sumter Fire told News19 that the fire happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials said the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen area of a mobile home, caused roughly 15% damage.
