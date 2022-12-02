Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Informational Meeting to be held in Detroit Lakes on Growing Hemp this Week
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Hemp and Fava Bean growers as well as those interested in growing the crops will meet this week in Detroit Lakes. HPS Food & Ingredients, the largest privately owned Canadian bulk hempseed ingredient supplier and Verve Seeds, a company specializing in hemp breeding, field testing, and certified seed sales of elite hemp varieties will be hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes on growing Hemp and Fava Beens as well as the Hemp Grain and Hemp Fiber markets.
rjbroadcasting.com
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
kvrr.com
MN Board of Pharmacy filing lawsuit against Moorhead & Bemidji edibles retailers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files a civil lawsuit against two Moorhead-based THC edibles manufacturers and retailers. The lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws. Court documents show the defendants as...
lakesarearadio.net
Lack of Bus Drivers Forcing Lake Park Audubon School District to Cancel Routes and Extracurricular Activities
LAKE PARK (KDLM) – The Lake Park Audubon School District says they’re in drastic need of bus drivers. Lake Park Audubon has had to cancel routes and extracurricular activities due to lack of bus drivers multiple times this year. “When our bus drivers are ill, we have no substitute drivers to cover for them,” said the District.
lptv.org
New York Mills Cultural Center Hosts Annual Winter Fundraiser
The holiday season is here, and with it comes festive winter cheer, much like what was on display in New York Mills Wednesday evening during the annual Winter Fundraiser for the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. “Our fundraiser really is more [than] just about raising money,” explained New York...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
lakesarearadio.net
Terry Haus to Serve as United Way of Becker County’s new Executive Director
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The United Way of Becker County has announced the hiring of Terry Haus to serve as the organization’s Executive Director. Current Executive Director, LuAnn Porter announced her retirement after 32 years of service last week. Haus and his family have lived in Becker County...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
lakesarearadio.net
Another Round of Winter Weather Expected Tuesday into Wednesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Another round of winter weather is expected across the region, Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says an upper level system will move east through the area Tuesday giving a period of snow starting late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will get an inch, with the chances for higher amounts of 2 inches to possibly as high as 5 inches.
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies can't keep pace with North Dakota State in a tailspin second half
FARGO, N.D. — During his Monday morning press conference, North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz mentioned that the Montana Grizzlies' "explosive plays" make him nervous. Well then the Griz got beat at their own game. In a 49-26 victory from the Fargodome, the No. 3-seeded Bison had four...
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist.
valleynewslive.com
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
