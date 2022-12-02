Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
New strip mall planned in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new strip mall is coming to Newburgh next year. A retail listing shows it will be built on High Point Drive, which officials say is extension of the Warrick Wellness Trail. The listing shows it will have good visibility from State Road 66, plenty of...
14news.com
Accident stalls traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say an accident stalled traffic on the Lloyd Expressway. It was in the westbound lanes near I-69. We spoke with dispatchers shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. They didn’t have a timeline of when the scene would be clear.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
14news.com
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The westbound lane of I-64 was closed for several hours on Monday after a cattle truck overturned near the 31-mile marker. That is just a little under two miles from I-69. ISP confirmed that no people were severely injured in the accident, though several cows were injured and had to be put down on the scene.
14news.com
Credit union planning new office building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Liberty Federal Credit Union has plans for a new office building. The site review agenda shows it will be on Theater Drive in Evansville, right next to some other Liberty Federal Credit Union buildings. The agenda didn’t show a timeline.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several traffic alerts have been planned in Owensboro for Monday. Crews are closing West 6th Street from Jed Place to Jeff Place. They will also be closing Alexander Avenue from Grimes Avenue to East 15th Street. Officials say this is so the Regional Water Resource Agency...
Legendary Indiana School Bus Driver Honored by Princeton Fraternal Order of Police
You will never meet anyone that is more passionate about their job, than Jon Jon Greene. She doesn't even refer to driving the precious cargo of Princeton as a job. She tells us that she loves driving her daily school bus with NGSC and Tiger One so much that it's not like work.
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
UPDATE: I-64 reopens after cattle truck overturns in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Monday afternoon, a truck carrying a dozen cattle overturned on I-64 near the 31 mile-marker in Warrick County. A fire was reported in the accident. In an update on social media, Sgt. Todd Ringle says the driver of the cattle truck received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
vincennespbs.org
Vehicle damages Kimball property in Jasper
Thousands of dollars in damage was reported to property of a Jasper Manufacturer. Jasper City Police report that 20-year-old Levi Arnold of Jasper was driving north on Cherry Street in Jasper at just before 7-am Saturday morning. He told police he accelerated too quick and couldn’t stay in his lane...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
A standoff in Evansville leads to two arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A standoff in Evansville resulted in two arrests last night. According to Evansville Police, the incident began around 10:15 p.m. at a hotel on Green River Road. Officers say a caller reported that Chas Bard, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend and refused to leave. According to police, Bard […]
No cause determined for True Vine Inn fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Kentucky Fire Marshals tells us no cause for the True Vine Inn fire has been determined. On November 14, a fire was reported at the True Vine Inn. Officials say multiple roof systems, which are newer roofs built on top of older roofs, made it difficult to […]
Victim of Sunday morning shooting identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been […]
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A 44-year-old man is sitting behind bars after authorities say he shot and killed a woman in Evansville. Authorities say the two knew each other. A massive power outage caused by gunfire led to a state of emergency in North Carolina. Authorities say it is a targeted incident.
14news.com
EFD proposes new additions to training facility
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some changes may soon be coming to the Evansville Fire Department’s training facility. In a recent cite review with the city, the Evansville Fire Department proposed the addition of a new storage unit and additional training building. These would be added on to the current...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimball International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
Comments / 0