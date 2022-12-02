ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
abc27.com

Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
abc27 News

Police find missing York County man

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen […]
abc27.com

Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
abc27.com

Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court

Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
WGAL

Police investigation in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
WGAL

Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
PennLive.com

Missing woman may be in Harrisburg area: police

State police need help with finding a Dauphin County woman who was reported missing over the weekend. According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth McCartney was first reported missing on Saturday, with her family saying she hadn’t been seen since 8 a.m. Friday in Upper Paxton Township. McCartney is not...
abc27 News

3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash

WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
Daily Voice

Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say

A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
WGAL

WGAL

WGAL

WGAL

Two arrested in drug raid

Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
FOX 43

Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken...
local21news.com

Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
FOX 43

