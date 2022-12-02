Read full article on original website
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing two-year-old in 2018
YORK, Pa. — Jury selection in the trial of Tyree Marche'll Bowie, who is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018, will begin today at York County Judicial Center. Bowie is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of...
Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police
Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
abc27.com
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
Police find missing York County man
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen […]
abc27.com
Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
abc27.com
Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court
Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
WGAL
Vandals caught on camera damaging helipad in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — People were caught on camera after they caused damage to a helipad at the Stevens Fire Company on Stevens Road in Lancaster County. The Stevens Fire Company doesn't restrict its use to just helicopters buts says the damage is "unacceptable." On Sunday, two cars caused...
Missing woman may be in Harrisburg area: police
State police need help with finding a Dauphin County woman who was reported missing over the weekend. According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth McCartney was first reported missing on Saturday, with her family saying she hadn’t been seen since 8 a.m. Friday in Upper Paxton Township. McCartney is not...
3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say
A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
WGAL
Three people hurt, horse euthanized after crash in Cumberland County
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized, and a horse was euthanized after a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road near the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2002...
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
WGAL
Missing man in York County found
A missing 76-year-old man in York County has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday evening that the man had been found and is safe. The missing and endangered persons advisory has been canceled.
WGAL
Two arrested in drug raid
Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
Harrisburg shooting leaves 1 man injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. Officers said around 2:45 p.m. they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street. When they arrived, they found one adult man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim was taken...
local21news.com
Passerby steals scooter from woman after she crashes in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are working to locate the person responsible for pulling over and stealing a woman's electric scooter after she crashed it, according to Chambersburg Police. Officers say that on Nov. 26 at around 9:57 p.m., the woman had been driving her Razor Scooter on...
FOX 43
