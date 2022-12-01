Read full article on original website
5 Can’t Miss St. Louis Exhibits to Visit This December
Do yourself a favor and take a (short) break from the holidays to check out some art
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
FOX2now.com
You can’t help but be happy with dozens or more dancing Santas
ST. LOUIS – The Dancing Santas have traveled the world spreading peace, love, and joy. On Monday, they grace our back lot, spoke about how the group got started, and the next place you can see them and maybe dance along. All problems can be solved with a good dance off.
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
City of St. Louis releases names of four finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS — Four finalists to become the next St. Louis police chief include three external candidates and one internal candidate. The finalists were Chief Larry Boone of Norfolk, Virginia; Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department; Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack and Chief Robert Tracy of Wilmington, Delaware.
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
stlpublicradio.org
Sorority turns founder’s north St. Louis home into a museum honoring Black women
Members of the Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's first Black sorority, plan to convert the north St. Louis home of Ethel Hedgemon Lyle, one of the sorority’s national founders, into a museum that highlights the achievements of Black women. The chapter’s nonprofit, the Ivy Alliance...
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
Alestle
Public scholar Angel Jones uses social media to provide access to education
Academics are usually told to write and talk in a more formal tone for anything they do, but that is exactly what SIUE visiting associate professor Angel Jones is trying to challenge with her book “Street Scholar.”. “Street Scholar,” according to Jones’s website, is “an unapologetic call-to-action that challenges...
KMOV
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
FOX2now.com
22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning in O'Fallon, Ill.
Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a Christmas shopping spree with the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police. It's all part of the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop. 22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning …. Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours, is found wandering in dark
Jymere Evans’ parents say he was in the van alone for nearly three hours on Monday after falling asleep. When he woke up, he began walking and was located by strangers. "I was so scared. I had a heart attack,” he said. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school...
FOX2now.com
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
