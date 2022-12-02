Read full article on original website
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Fire at Tyson Foods in South Hutchinson Causes Evacuation
The Tyson Foods facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County Volunteer Districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to get...
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: December-like feel settling into the Sunflower State
After a warm start to the month, a December-like feel will finally take hold this week. Temperatures were cold today in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures stay on the chilly side overnight, with lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Tomorrow will be a...
Two seriously injured in crash near Wichita’s museum district
Two people were pinned in vehicles after a crash near Wichita’s museum district Friday morning. The two-vehicle crash was reported at Central and Seneca around 10:20 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the other had possible serious injuries. Police are investigating the crash.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
Public Invited to Participate in “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive
The public is invited to join Wichita’s first responders for the 28th annual American Red Cross Wichita and Sedgwick County “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive. It will be held from Dec. 13th to Jan. 1st at the Wichita Blood Donation Center (707 N. Main St). During...
Fatal fire in Junction City
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Junction City. It happened just before 1:00 Monday morning. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a trailer home on Grant Ave. in Junction City.
More detours at Wichita’s North Junction project
Another weekend detour is planned at Wichita's North Junction pro
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school
A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
Truck ends up in canal after trying to pass school bus
A truck ended up in the Chisolm Creek canal after trying to pass a school bus Thursday morning.
Train, vehicle collide in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train and another vehicle in north Wichita. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area....
Fight Causes Lockdown at Wichita West H.S. Friday
A fight at West High School in Wichita led to a temporary lockdown. The altercation broke out Friday afternoon during the school’s lunch hour, officials said. Two students reportedly got into a fight, with more students getting involved after staff members attempted to break them up. Officials said that...
Crash at K-254 and Webb involves Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
A crash on Thursday morning involved a Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office vehicle and another car.
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
