Edwardsville, IL

Barnie Google
4d ago

What are these people going to do when they have to survive in the real world outside of academia, there are no “safe spaces” out here only reality.

Alestle

Public scholar Angel Jones uses social media to provide access to education

Academics are usually told to write and talk in a more formal tone for anything they do, but that is exactly what SIUE visiting associate professor Angel Jones is trying to challenge with her book “Street Scholar.”. “Street Scholar,” according to Jones’s website, is “an unapologetic call-to-action that challenges...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Letter To The Editor: Edwardsville School District 7 Should Maintain Midway and Hamel As Separate Schools

District 7 is considering consolidating Midway and Hamel elementary schools at Hamel, potentially serving K-2 students across more than 50 square miles. Students would face unreasonable bus rides. Recent research found that students with rides greater than 45 minutes had worse attendance and outcomes. With current (long) ride times in the northern schools, we must expect even more unfair ride times.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alestle

Places to volunteer during the holiday season

While volunteering is important all year-round, the holiday season is a great time to volunteer or donate to local organizations. The Edwardsville Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board is hosting a winter wear drive until Jan. 1. Donation baskets will be placed at the adult and youth circulation desks where people can donate items including hats, coats, gloves, socks, boots and other winter essentials.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Edwardsville's Winter Market kicks off holiday shopping season

The Edwardsville Winter Market celebrated its 10th year with baked goods, crafts, unique gifts and a festive atmosphere. Dawn Viersvorn from Edwardsville said the winter market stands out to her more than other holiday markets because they sell a variety of items instead of only one kind. “This is very...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Time for Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair

The 33rd annual “Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair” is happening this weekend (December 3 & 4) at Alton High School. It’s put on by the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders, or ABob. Alton High orchestra director Laura Plummer tells the Big Z:. Hours are nine until...
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 4 at KSDK to consider strike vote Sunday

Union rejects ‘discussions’ that would change conditions already in current contract. An effort to destroy the union contract for broadcast engineers at KSDK Channel 5 will be outlined to members of IBEW Local 4 at a special union meeting this Sunday, Dec. 4 at which time the union anticipates taking a strike vote, Local 4 Business Manager Mike Pendergast announced in an email to his members last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myozarksonline.com

Group Ask For Funding To Widen I-70 Across State

With a reported six-billion-dollar state budget surplus, a Missouri group wants the legislature to dedicate funding to expand Interstate 70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. Morgan Mundell, with Missourians for Transportation Investment, says the group will ask lawmakers to fund the widening of I-70 to six lanes – three in each direction. I-70 is currently only two lanes each way in many parts of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Former SLU teaching assistant admits blackmailing student

ST. LOUIS – A former teaching assistant at Saint Louis University appeared in federal court to admit blackmailing a student he once dated. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor blackmail charge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

