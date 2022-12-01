Read full article on original website
Public scholar Angel Jones uses social media to provide access to education
Academics are usually told to write and talk in a more formal tone for anything they do, but that is exactly what SIUE visiting associate professor Angel Jones is trying to challenge with her book “Street Scholar.”. “Street Scholar,” according to Jones’s website, is “an unapologetic call-to-action that challenges...
Places to volunteer during the holiday season
While volunteering is important all year-round, the holiday season is a great time to volunteer or donate to local organizations. The Edwardsville Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board is hosting a winter wear drive until Jan. 1. Donation baskets will be placed at the adult and youth circulation desks where people can donate items including hats, coats, gloves, socks, boots and other winter essentials.
Edwardsville's Winter Market kicks off holiday shopping season
The Edwardsville Winter Market celebrated its 10th year with baked goods, crafts, unique gifts and a festive atmosphere. Dawn Viersvorn from Edwardsville said the winter market stands out to her more than other holiday markets because they sell a variety of items instead of only one kind. “This is very...
