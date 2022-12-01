Read full article on original website
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Advances to NCAA Regional Semifinal with 3-1 Win Over UCF
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Zoe Weatherington provided the spark for Penn State's outstanding offensive night as the Nittany Lions hit .314 in a 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21) win over UCF in the second round of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions,...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11 Penn State to Face No. 8 Utah in Rose Bowl Game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 11 Penn State football will return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. (ET). The game will air on ESPN.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Cap off Dual Tournament at Sacred Heart University
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams ventured to Fairfield, Conn. for Sacred Heart University's Traditions Tournament this past weekend. The women went 5-1, topping Vassar, SHU, NJIT, Harvard and NYU. The men beat NJIT, SHU and Vassar to go 3-3 on the weekend.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Drops 2OT B1G Opener to Minnesota, 98-96
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Makenna Marisa scored a career-high 34 points and made a career-best seven three-pointers as Penn State (7-2, 0-1 B1G) fell 98-96 in double overtime to Minnesota (4-3, 1-0 B1G) Saturday night at the Williams Arena. The first half started back-and-forth with six lead changes. Minnesota made...
GoPSUsports.com
Zanon Hat-Trick Aids No.12/12 Women's Hockey to 11-3 Victory Over Syracuse
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team tallied a single game record 11 goals as they defeated Syracuse 11-3 on Sunday. Olivia Wallin started the scoring Penn State with a goal off feeds by Eleri MacKay and Tessa Janecke with 18:33 remaining in the first period to put Penn State ahead 1-0.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Compete in Season Opener at Bucknell
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team performed well in its first showing of the 2022-23 indoor season at the Bison Opener on Friday and Saturday. Five Penn State student-athletes claimed top spots in their events (including a tie in the high jump) over the course of the weekend, highlighted by Mallory Kauffman's shot put effort that not only broke the facility record at Gerard Fieldhouse, but ranks fourth all-time in Penn State program history.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 6/5 Men's Hockey Drops Weekend Finale to No. 17 Buckeyes, 4-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 6/5 Penn State battled to the final horn, however, it wasn't enough as No. 17 Ohio State secured the 4-3 victory and series split in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday evening inside Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State drops to 14-4-0 on the year...
GoPSUsports.com
Top-Ranked Nittany Lion Wrestlers Take Care of Lehigh 24-12 For Another Road Dual Victory
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team (3-0, 0-0 B1G) took care of homestanding Lehigh (3-3) 24-12 for a non-conference road win in Bethlehem, Pa. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness sparked Penn State with a pin at 149 and Greg Kerkvliet finished off the dual with a technical fall at 285.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 12/12 Women's Hockey Downs Syracuse 4-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team returned to College Hockey America play in impressive fashion with a 4-0 shutout victory over Syracuse on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Nittany Lions jumped out on the scoreboard first off a goal in front of the net...
