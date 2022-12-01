LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team performed well in its first showing of the 2022-23 indoor season at the Bison Opener on Friday and Saturday. Five Penn State student-athletes claimed top spots in their events (including a tie in the high jump) over the course of the weekend, highlighted by Mallory Kauffman's shot put effort that not only broke the facility record at Gerard Fieldhouse, but ranks fourth all-time in Penn State program history.

