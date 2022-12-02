Read full article on original website
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Colorado suspect set to be charged for LGBTQ club shooting that killed five
DENVER, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people in a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last month is set to be formally charged on Tuesday, potentially facing dozens of counts including murder, attempted murder, assault and hate crimes.
Wichita Eagle
‘Reckless actions’: Deputy accused of shooting and killing fellow cop in Florida home
A deputy shot and killed a fellow cop in a “tragic accident” at their Florida home, officials said. Austin Walsh dreamed of being a deputy before he began a five-year career with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. He was off duty when he died as a result of his roommate’s “reckless actions” on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to his department.
Three fugitives on DPS "Ten Most Wanted" list are back behind bars
Troopers had been looking for 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston for more than a year. He had prior convictions for murder and drug possession and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Wichita Eagle
Weed shops switch to cash after cashless ATM crackdown
Marijuana shops across the U.S. are rushing to find alternative ways for customers to pay after networks that supported a popular workaround to the banking system began to shut down last week. Cashless ATMs, also called “point of banking” systems, allowed cannabis buyers to use a bank card instead of...
