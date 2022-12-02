Read full article on original website
Businesses excited for Devine Street developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — New homes and new shops heading to Devine Street have locals ready for an increase in foot traffic. If you've driven by Devine Street in the past months you've no doubt seen construction crews and homes being built. According to Estate Management Company, the group overseeing development in the Devine District, two projects are currently underway for the area.
12 Camden agencies receive grant money from accommodations tax funds
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds. The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the...
Energy prices rising in Orangeburg, assistance available to customers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As we enter the winter months, people will be using their utilities more and for the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities (ODPU) customers, this means higher energy prices. The Orangeburg Utilities says it's seen historic levels in costs for electricity and natural gas over the past...
Batesburg-Leesville council gets design, engineering renderings for revitalization project
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Wilson Depot Park, College Park, and the downtown districts in Batesburg-Leesville will be getting massive upgrades, along with a brand new parking area on the corner of Pine Street and Highway 23. This will happen through the town over the course of the next ten or...
City of Columbia to host entrepreneurial training programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you started a business in the Midlands and now need help growing it? The City of Columbia wants to help. The City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is now accepting applications for the 2023 NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur and 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture courses from January to March.
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
WRDW-TV
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
Lack of staff leading to slower trash pickup in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Delays are affecting trash pick-up in the City of Camden. And the city says that's partly because they don't have the staff to deal with all the waste. "I've never seen this in the 33 years I mean the workload is about the same but we're getting more houses in the city limits, but the workers are few," says Shelly Salmond, Supervisor of Sanitation for the City of Camden.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
Irmo town council discussing influx of storage unit businesses
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council members are discussing a hot button topic in town tonight: Storage units. This is because over the past year, Irmo has seen an influx of several storage unit businesses making their way to town. According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly...
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
Lexington County drafts new floodplain management plan
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — In Lexington County, leaders have drafted a new plan for floodplain management. It's a standard, federally-mandated revision that allows FEMA funding, and is also key to public safety. Flooding is nothing new to Lexington County. Images from the 2015 flood, as well as some more...
kentuckytoday.com
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Columbia
I guess you are finding for the excellent hospital completed list in the Columbia area? I’ve provided on this page the excellent hospital completed list these are situated in the Columbia. Also, a directional link from your house, with Contact Number, details area, estimate people ratings, Web Address info,...
WLTX.com
Money to bring tourists to Camden
Eleven groups applied for grant funding like the Carolina Cup. Non-profit groups that look to bring tourists to the area.
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
