thewashingtondailynews.com
MY TURN: Washington Housing Authority, the rest of the story
On Nov. 16, 2022 the newspaper published an article concerning the WISH program, established by the Washington Housing Authority. Thanks to the newspaper for allowing me to comment on the Washington Housing Authority’s WISH Program request to the city. The lead in paragraph in this article states,”Washington City Council...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Waking from the nightmare at WHS
An unsettling scene played out Thursday at Washington High School. Parents, diverted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, lined nearby Slatestone Drive where they gathered in fear. They tried desperately to confirm the safety of their children as law enforcement swarmed the campus dressed in tactical gear, carrying rifles. They...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Yes Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus
I wanted to thank the readers of my column for all the wonderful compliments I received about last week’s column about The Wish Book. People from all over the country told me how looking at the Wish Book as children brought back so many memories to them as adults as they read the column. I believe that we are all one big community of people, and that we are more alike than we are different. Our skin colors, where we lived, the economic group we grew up in are what made our lives and personalities different, but as children, we had some of the same dreams and wishes. The Wish Book testimonials that were shared with me has proven that to be true.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Christmas comes early to Stroud house
Don Stroud does not typically decorate for the holidays before Thanksgiving; however, he has been traveling and has upcoming trips which means Washington residents and visitors have been treated with early sights of his festive home on East Second Street. Stroud said it takes a team and three weeks to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3
LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
WITN
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
wcti12.com
Update: Body of missing man found in Neuse River
North Carolina — The body of Anthony Parker, of Greenville, was found Monday December 5th. According to Craven County Emergency Services Director, Stanley Kite, Parker's body was found around 9:00 AM between a ramp and the highway 43 bridge near weyerhaeuser. Authorities are investigating. On November 28th, a car...
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
WITN
POLICE: Former employee arrested after firing gun at Greenville workplace
GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - A former employee of a Greenville moving company was arrested this morning after police said he fired a gun at work. Gerkevion Wooten-Grimes was charged with communicating threats and discharging a firearm within city limits. It happened around 9:00 a.m. at Two Men and a Truck...
WITN
Family wanting answers after Duplin County toddler dies
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a toddler from Duplin County is searching for answers after taking the child off life support. Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The two-year-old’s family says Khalil apparently was injured Monday at Pink Hill’s...
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
wcti12.com
NC State Trooper saves life of infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A traffic stop in Kinston saved a life recently and the infant's family wants to say "thank you" to the State Highway Patrol Trooper who pulled them over. Derrick Stroud, and his fiancée Victoria O'Neal, said if it wasn't for Trooper Matthew Brown's quick reactions...
wcti12.com
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
cbs17
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16. The Rocky Mount Police Department said on Nov. 16, a 25-year-old man was shot in the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Whitley off to fast start in final season
Washington High School basketball player Haley Whitley’s senior year is off to a positive start after a solid junior season. The Washington native earned team player of the game recognition after scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds against J.H. Rose Thursday in Greenville. The 5’11 post player also had nine rebounds in the season-opener at First Flight.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: Man with a knife prompts Walmart evacuation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say the Walmart on Benvenue Road had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon when a man with a knife became combative and threatened employees as he tried to leave with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. Police say 51-year-old David Wilkins was attempting to...
