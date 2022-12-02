Read full article on original website
Week 13 NFL coaching grades: Two NFC East teams ace test; Three AFC West teams score low
While the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff aced their big matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas City Chiefs missed the mark.
NFL to move Patriots-Raiders game out of Sunday night slot
The Patriots matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders has lost some national appeal. On Monday, the NFL announced that the Patriots and Raiders matchup on Dec. 18 will be moved out of the night-game slot. Instead of the original start time of 8:20 p.m., this game will now start at 4:05 p.m. The NFL moved the Washington Commanders-New York Giants matchup into the primetime slot in Week 15.
MassLive.com
NFL Insider wonders if Patriots, Robert Kraft could move on from Bill Belichick
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was bothered by his team’s playoff drought last spring. If things don’t turn around quickly, this postseason winless skid will hit four years in a row in New England. “I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me...
Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad
The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers QB out for year with broken foot
Mr. Irrelevant is about to become very relevant. The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes now rely on Brock Purdy. After San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Kyle Shanahan announced that Jimmy Garoppolo, who had to be carted off the field Sunday, is done for the season with a broken foot.
Mac Jones details why he wants to be coached harder by Patriots coaches
Following a disappointing offensive effort against the Buffalo Bills, Mac Jones told everyone he wanted to be coached harder. On Monday, in his appearance on WEEI’s Merloni, Fairia, & Mego’ show, he explained what that meant. Jones is no stranger to tough coaching. He went to Alabama where...
Buccaneers vs. Saints: Free live stream, how to watch Monday Night Football (Week 13)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South showdown on Monday Night Football. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM:...
How to watch Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Texans: Stream week 13 NFL for free
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans after his 11-game suspension. The game will be in Texas at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Chiefs vs. Bengals: How to stream NFL football for free on Sunday
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs get a chance to avenge last season’s AFC championship game loss when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season before winning 27-24 in overtime in the postseason to earn a trip to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs again have a good grip on the AFC West and are playing for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs. The Bengals stumbled out of the gate this season, losing their first two but have won seven of the past nine.
Bill Belichick addresses Patriots QB Mac Jones’ comments and concerns
Mac Jones wants to be better. He wants to be coached harder. He wants to see more accountability. Bill Belichick hears him. The Patriots quarterback didn’t hold back last week during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the game, Jones could be seen swearing on the sideline. He later explained he was trying to fire up his offense. In that same post-game press conference, however, Jones also expressed dissatisfaction with the entire offensive operation.
Patriots Playoff Picture: How Week 13 games impacted AFC postseason scenario
The Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Patriots last week, and old friend Josh McDaniels each helped keep the Patriots in striking distance of the AFC Playoff Picture. After losing to Buffalo and falling to 6-6, the Patriots were in danger of falling two games out of the final playoff spot with five games remaining, if results had gone the wrong way.
Marcus Jones earns noteworthy praise from Patriots legend and coach Troy Brown
Marcus Jones had his work cut out for him last week. The rookie began the Patriots-Buffalo Bills matchup by returning the opening kickoff. A series later, he started his first NFL game on defense at outside cornerback and deflected Josh Allen’s third pass of the game. On the next series, Jones lined up at receiver and took a Mac Jones screen pass 48 yards for a touchdown.
