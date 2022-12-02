Read full article on original website
‘There’s no place like Tampa’: Tampa Bay welcomes entire town of Tampa, Kansas
From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.
$1.3M renovation on Clearwater's Beach Walk begins
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the most beautiful beaches in America is beginning a new project to clean up the walkways. Clearwater's Beach Walk extends from South Gulfview Boulevard to Mandalay Avenue. Over the next eight months, that walkway will be brought back to life in an 18-phase renovation...
A St. Pete Hero who pays it forward
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The kindness of a stranger many years ago was the spark that led a St. Petersburg woman to pay it forward time and time again. Joanne Bracchio is the owner of a cleaning service and the founder of Love Thy Neighbor Florida, a nonprofit spreading that love in a great many ways.
Group of visitors traveling from Tampa to... Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla. — From one Tampa to another, a group of Tampa locals will be traveling all the way from Kansas to Florida. That's right, they're traveling from Tampa, but not "our" Tampa. Ninety-five people will be in the local area as they arrive from Tampa, Kansas, Tampa International...
Some red tide detected near mouth of Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide has been a problem in Sarasota and Manatee counties for several weeks and now, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties might have to deal with the harmful algae, as well. "The worst case would be there's more stuff offshore and it further transports to mouth...
2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
2022 holiday events to check out around Tampa Bay
Whether you're looking for festive lights or place to experience winter activities, these 17 events are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!. Info: If you're still looking to take your family Christmas photos, Selfie WRLD Tampa has 12 holiday rooms and backdrops to choose from. The festive displays at this DIY selfie studio are unique, interactive and there's a fun, instagramable scene for everyone. Sessions are one hour and included a ring light with a phone attachment and a wireless remote that you can sync up to your phone in order to take your own pictures. And if you can't decide on just one outfit, they even have a dressing room so you can mix and match your ensemble for the backdrops.
Convicted killer dies at Maine correctional facility
An 86-year-old inmate who was convicted of murder in the death of his friend died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. Robert Craig of Clearwater, Florida died at the Charleston facility at about 6:45 a.m. The Portland Press Herald reports that Craig’s death was attended by medical personnel....
Police: Family of 3 was flying back to St. Petersburg when plane crashed off Venice Beach
VENICE, Fla. — Police said a family of three was onboard a small plane that crashed Saturday night off Venice Beach shortly after taking off from the local airport. A 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were found dead. The search for the pilot — a 42-year-old man —...
Innovation fuels child photography startup
Alison Amick was on a business trip in Atlanta the day a global pandemic caused the country to shut down in March 2020. The St. Petersburg native launched Little Llamas Portraits about two months prior, and the startup grew exponentially. A new take on the stale child photography business model, combined with a thriving social media presence, led to bookings in Dallas, Portland and Boston.
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
Tampa Police chief resigns after flashing badge during traffic stop in Oldsmar
Mayor Jane Castor accepted Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor's resignation Monday just days after it was revealed the chief was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12.
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
A home for hope and healing
Florida non-profit helps women battling drug addiction. Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on programs that are available for Floridians facing major challenges. On the verge of death on multiple occasions, Eva Edwards, 35, of New Port Richey, knew she needed help to over-come her...
City of Tampa celebrates 12th annual tree lighting ceremony
Tampa kicks off the holiday season on Saturday with the City of Tampa’s Official Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
'I'm hoping that you'll just let us go': Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned from her position as top cop of the department after an internal affairs investigation into last month's golf cart traffic stop in which body camera video showed her displaying her credentials and saying, "I'm hoping that you'll just let us go tonight."
