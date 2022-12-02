Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Yes Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus
I wanted to thank the readers of my column for all the wonderful compliments I received about last week’s column about The Wish Book. People from all over the country told me how looking at the Wish Book as children brought back so many memories to them as adults as they read the column. I believe that we are all one big community of people, and that we are more alike than we are different. Our skin colors, where we lived, the economic group we grew up in are what made our lives and personalities different, but as children, we had some of the same dreams and wishes. The Wish Book testimonials that were shared with me has proven that to be true.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Christmas comes early to Stroud house
Don Stroud does not typically decorate for the holidays before Thanksgiving; however, he has been traveling and has upcoming trips which means Washington residents and visitors have been treated with early sights of his festive home on East Second Street. Stroud said it takes a team and three weeks to...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Waking from the nightmare at WHS
An unsettling scene played out Thursday at Washington High School. Parents, diverted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, lined nearby Slatestone Drive where they gathered in fear. They tried desperately to confirm the safety of their children as law enforcement swarmed the campus dressed in tactical gear, carrying rifles. They...
thewashingtondailynews.com
MY TURN: Washington Housing Authority, the rest of the story
On Nov. 16, 2022 the newspaper published an article concerning the WISH program, established by the Washington Housing Authority. Thanks to the newspaper for allowing me to comment on the Washington Housing Authority’s WISH Program request to the city. The lead in paragraph in this article states,”Washington City Council...
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Whitley off to fast start in final season
Washington High School basketball player Haley Whitley’s senior year is off to a positive start after a solid junior season. The Washington native earned team player of the game recognition after scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds against J.H. Rose Thursday in Greenville. The 5’11 post player also had nine rebounds in the season-opener at First Flight.
Comments / 0