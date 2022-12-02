Read full article on original website
Related
Pending Bills free agent willing to do ‘whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo’
If you need a reminder of how good the culture is in Buffalo, Rodger Saffold gave you one on Saturday morning. The Buffalo Bills’ starting left guard took to social media and let his desire to continue playing in Buffalo be known publicly. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ll do whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo.”
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
Saints vs. Buccaneers picks plus our best DraftKings promo code for MNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 13 finishes off with an NFC South rivalry game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the best way to take advantage of the game is with DraftKings Sportsbook’s ‘Bet $5, get $150′ welcome offer. You can sign up here to claim yours today and there’s no DraftKings promo code needed.
DraftKings bonus code for NFL Week 13: $150 New customer offer only
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best places to bet on NFL Week 13, and all new customers can use this link to register for a new account today. You’ll automatically enroll in their “Bet $5, get $150″ promotion, and you don’t need a DraftKings bonus code.
Caesars Sportsbook bonus code FULLSYR: Best December 2022 promo
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Whether you’re looking to bet on Monday Night Football tonight, the upcoming World Cup matches or another sport entirely, the best December 2022 promo is located at Caesars Sportsbook. All new members can sign up here and claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,250, and all it takes is Caesars Sportsbook bonus code FULLSYR.
Colts vs. Cowboys player props + $150 DraftKings promo for SNF
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re looking for a spot to bet on NFL Week 13, use this link to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook account. All new DraftKings customers can risk $5 on any NFL money line, and if it wins, you’ll receive $150 in free bets. No promo code is required, and you can use these free bets on a variety of betting markets.
Bills back in driver’s seat in AFC following win over Patriots, help on Sunday (Encouraged/worried)
The Buffalo Bills’ recent dominance over the New England Patriots isn’t lost on the Bills Mafia. For years, Bills fans hoped for an upset in the regular season knowing full well it would likely be another season sweep with New England heading to the playoffs and Buffalo being “in the hunt” in early December.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0