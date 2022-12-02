ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Reuters

Supreme Court considers limiting judicial scrutiny in U.S. elections

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that "state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections."
NBC News

U.S. says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States Nov....
NBC News

Aluminum plants in the U.S. are releasing tons of a highly potent greenhouse gas, unlike their counterparts abroad

ROBARDS, Ky. — Shielded by protective hoods and covered by a hard outer crust, giant pots brimming with molten aluminum bubble gently in a series of long, metal buildings here that make up the smelter Century Aluminum Sebree. This is one of the country’s largest sources of a potent greenhouse gas that remains in the atmosphere for 50,000 years, tetrafluoromethane (CF4).
NBC News

Trump's legal team should have known better

To the untrained and the unwary, defending a person accused of a criminal offense may mean deploying a “win at all costs” strategy. But when Donald Trump’s defense team requested a special master to review records that were lawfully seized from Mar-a-Lago under a search warrant, we saw the startling hubris of defense attorneys who seemed to have closed their eyes to the law when it did not suit their goals.
NBC News

Top Republicans stay silent on Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution

Top Republicans have stayed silent as the White House strongly criticized former President Donald Trump for suggesting that the Constitution be terminated in his ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In a post to his Truth Social platform Saturday, Trump called for the termination of the...
NBC News

Explosions rock 2 military airbases deep inside Russia

Ukraine was behind explosions that rocked two airbases deep inside Russia and killed three military personnel, Moscow said Monday. The blasts at sites hundreds of miles from the border between the two countries were the result of a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia's defense ministry said, potentially signaling a new ability for Kyiv to strike far from the front lines of the conflict.
NBC News

MTP Compressed: ‘Trump did great things for Israel,’ Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu joined “Meet the Press” to discuss his legislative plans and respond to Donald Trump’s embrace of white supremacists and antisemites. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the incoming Democratic whip, discussed the party's goals as they enter the House minority.Dec. 4, 2022.
NBC News

Russian President Putin drives across Crimea bridge targeted by bomb

Russian President Vladimir Putin drove in a Mercedes across the Kerch Strait Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The leader spoke to officials about the restoration of the strategically important bridge, which was targeted by a truck bomb on October 8. The explosion took place on Putin’s 70th birthday, with the Russian president accusing Ukrainian forces of the strike.Dec. 5, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

