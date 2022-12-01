ew River Valley Festival of the treesPhoto byWDBJ 7 Screenshot. The Festival of Trees is back in the New River Valley. WDBJ 7 just announced the Christiansburg festival of the trees is returning. Roughly 15 area businesses have decorated beautiful Christmas trees that are currently on display in the Old Town Mall at 19 West Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. This is the second year for the event and children can drop off letters to Santa Claus that will be delivered in time for Christmas. "Drop off letters before December 15th, and Santa, or one of his elves, will respond to your child".

2 DAYS AGO