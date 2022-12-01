Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
WSLS
Come out for a night of holiday fun at Roanoke County’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is inviting the community to join together to begin the holiday season. The county is hosting its ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting Monday, Dec. 5. The holiday fun takes place at South County Library. This year’s theme is “Christmas Classics.” It will feature entertainment,...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5. Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled. So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up. The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has...
NRVNews
12/5: Rich Creek Christmas Parade
The Town of Rich Creek in Giles County, Virginia presents the 2022 Rich Creek Christmas Parade on Monday, December 5, 2022. The parade route will start at the Rich Creek Community Center and end at the car wash. After the parade, enjoy Santa and cocoa in the Town Office parking lot.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: West Salem Diner sees success just one week after opening up shop
SALEM, Va. – A familiar spot in downtown Salem got a makeover recently. Now, it’s open for business. We’re getting an early taste of West Salem Diner!. “You know we were thinking what is Salem missing what does Salem need, and a good breakfast option was definitely one of the things that was missing.”
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg
Annual Blacksburg tree lightingPhoto byWSLS 20 screenshot. Everyone has that one, holiday event or television special that in their eyes signifies the official beginning of Christmas It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg with the annual tree lighting ceremony taking place on Friday night December 2. A WSLS 10 News crew was on hand to assist with the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown.
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for Christmas
ew River Valley Festival of the treesPhoto byWDBJ 7 Screenshot. The Festival of Trees is back in the New River Valley. WDBJ 7 just announced the Christiansburg festival of the trees is returning. Roughly 15 area businesses have decorated beautiful Christmas trees that are currently on display in the Old Town Mall at 19 West Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. This is the second year for the event and children can drop off letters to Santa Claus that will be delivered in time for Christmas. "Drop off letters before December 15th, and Santa, or one of his elves, will respond to your child".
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS
Get Fit with Britt | How to stay on track this holiday season
Cookies, cake, casseroles, candy... there are LOTS of treats to look forward to this holiday season! And yes, you CAN enjoy this season of food and stay on track with your nutritional goals. In this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” Diane Simmons, CEO and owner of Simply Fitness by Diane...
The News-Gazette
Parading In Buena Vista
Friday - The first of the area's Christmas parades brought a large crowd to Buena Vista on Thursday night. Parades are also scheduled for Lexington this evening at 6 and in Glasgow tomorrow at 4. There are also a whole host of other holiday-related items this weekend. Be sure to check out the calendar of events in this week's paper for information on them.
chathamstartribune.com
A mission for recording moments, events
Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
WSLS
TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WSLS
VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
WSLS
WATCH: The Morning Sprint December 5, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
WDBJ7.com
Infinity Acres Ranch enabling adults with disabilities through animal-assisted learning
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Infinity Acres Ranch is a nonprofit that specializes in helping adults with special needs through its ENABLE program. Rick and Laura Steere started the program in 2012 after realizing there were no day support programs for adults in the area for their son. “ENABLE stands...
