WDBJ7.com

Salem Holiday Market set for this weekend

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Holiday Market is coming December 10 and 11, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10-4 at the Salem Civic Center. The market is free to attend, with vendors and a food drive that supports the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry. The...
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5. Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled. So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up. The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has...
NRVNews

12/5: Rich Creek Christmas Parade

The Town of Rich Creek in Giles County, Virginia presents the 2022 Rich Creek Christmas Parade on Monday, December 5, 2022. The parade route will start at the Rich Creek Community Center and end at the car wash. After the parade, enjoy Santa and cocoa in the Town Office parking lot.
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSLS

Tasty Tuesday: West Salem Diner sees success just one week after opening up shop

SALEM, Va. – A familiar spot in downtown Salem got a makeover recently. Now, it’s open for business. We’re getting an early taste of West Salem Diner!. “You know we were thinking what is Salem missing what does Salem need, and a good breakfast option was definitely one of the things that was missing.”
Cheryl E Preston

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg

Annual Blacksburg tree lightingPhoto byWSLS 20 screenshot. Everyone has that one, holiday event or television special that in their eyes signifies the official beginning of Christmas It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Blacksburg with the annual tree lighting ceremony taking place on Friday night December 2. A WSLS 10 News crew was on hand to assist with the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown.
Cheryl E Preston

The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for Christmas

ew River Valley Festival of the treesPhoto byWDBJ 7 Screenshot. The Festival of Trees is back in the New River Valley. WDBJ 7 just announced the Christiansburg festival of the trees is returning. Roughly 15 area businesses have decorated beautiful Christmas trees that are currently on display in the Old Town Mall at 19 West Main Street in downtown Christiansburg. This is the second year for the event and children can drop off letters to Santa Claus that will be delivered in time for Christmas. "Drop off letters before December 15th, and Santa, or one of his elves, will respond to your child".
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS

Get Fit with Britt | How to stay on track this holiday season

Cookies, cake, casseroles, candy... there are LOTS of treats to look forward to this holiday season! And yes, you CAN enjoy this season of food and stay on track with your nutritional goals. In this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” Diane Simmons, CEO and owner of Simply Fitness by Diane...
The News-Gazette

Parading In Buena Vista

Friday - The first of the area's Christmas parades brought a large crowd to Buena Vista on Thursday night. Parades are also scheduled for Lexington this evening at 6 and in Glasgow tomorrow at 4. There are also a whole host of other holiday-related items this weekend. Be sure to check out the calendar of events in this week's paper for information on them.
chathamstartribune.com

A mission for recording moments, events

Stavros “Stabby” Calos died in 2014 and after that, his widow, Margaret, decided to make the basement off-limits. The basement of the cozy log cabin, now within the city limits of Danville, contained Stabby’s darkroom and thousands of photographs dating back to the early 1960s. The black and white and color pictures, stored in plastic totes, captured myriad moments in the lives of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents— as well as the city itself.
NRVNews

Hagan, Judy Hall

Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
WSLS

TV star Steve-O shows support for Roanoke Valley SPCA adoptions

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a unique, unlikely partnership between a TV star and a Roanoke non-profit for a good cause. Steve-O, who is performing at the Berglund Center on Saturday night, is joining forces with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to help bring awareness to their adoptable animals. While...
whro.org

On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate

Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WSLS

VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
WSLS

WATCH: The Morning Sprint December 5, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!
WSLS

Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...

