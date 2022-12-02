ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame

Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
greenvillejournal.com

USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties

The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
WSPA 7News

Teacher recruitment fair for growing Upstate School District

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County School District 2 is growing as the teacher shortage continues in South Carolina. A teacher recruitment fair is set for Saturday, December 3rd in hopes to fill open positions to help maintain the growing student body. The administration said over the last two years they have had over 1,300 […]
WYFF4.com

Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
YAHOO!

No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year

High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
WYFF4.com

Pickens community protests after firing of beloved Parks and Recreation director

PICKENS, S.C. — Friday, dozens of people gathered outside Pickens City Hall, protesting and showing support for the recently fired director of Parks and Recreation, Brandon Enoch. Enoch worked in this position a little over a year. During that time, residents said he changed the department for the better.
FOX Carolina

Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
greenvillejournal.com

Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade

The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
avlwatchdog.org

3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?

WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...

