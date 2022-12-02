Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame
Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
greenvillejournal.com
USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties
The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
Teacher recruitment fair for growing Upstate School District
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County School District 2 is growing as the teacher shortage continues in South Carolina. A teacher recruitment fair is set for Saturday, December 3rd in hopes to fill open positions to help maintain the growing student body. The administration said over the last two years they have had over 1,300 […]
WYFF4.com
Company expansion creates more than 150 new jobs in South Carolina
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A cabinetry company is expanding in Greenville County, South Carolina, and creating more than 150 new jobs. Essential Cabinetry Group's $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs. “The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our...
Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center unveil new downtown mural
Spartanburg's newest mural is all about prioritizing mental health.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
NCSD changes under new superintendent
NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the di
YAHOO!
No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year
High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
wpde.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
WYFF4.com
Pickens community protests after firing of beloved Parks and Recreation director
PICKENS, S.C. — Friday, dozens of people gathered outside Pickens City Hall, protesting and showing support for the recently fired director of Parks and Recreation, Brandon Enoch. Enoch worked in this position a little over a year. During that time, residents said he changed the department for the better.
A Tarheels fan, a Tigers fan given unforgettable VIP football weekend by Charlotte non-profit
CHARLOTTE — Dream on 3, a Charlotte-based nonprofit, is partnering with the Atlantic Coast Conference of college football to surprise two superfans living with life-altering medical conditions, with a VIP weekend leading up to the ACC Championship game. Johnson, from Indian Land, is a massive Clemson fan and greatly...
Veterinarian shortage leaves Clemson looking for ways to solve the problem
CAMDEN, S.C. — A lack of veterinary services is a nationwide crisis that's having local implications. Now, local colleges and universities like Clemson are looking at ways to solve the problem. "I've never seen more practices in South Carolina desperate; trying to find more associates," says Boyd Parr, the...
FOX Carolina
Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
FOX Carolina
Upstate nurses arrested after allegedly failing to provide care to two nursing home residents
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested two Upstate nurses after they allegedly failed to provide necessary care to maintain the health and safety of two nursing home residents. A joint investigation by the Spartanburg Police...
Clemson Loses Second Linebacker to NCAA Transfer Portal
Clemson linebacker LaVonta Bentley, who joined the Tigers in 2019, will look elsewhere for playing time next season.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
Clemson Drops One Spot In 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings
Clemson drops a spot in the latest update to the 2023 SI Team Recruiting Rankings.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
