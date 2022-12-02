ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame

Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
K. Lea Petit

Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood

The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
spartanburg.com

Smith Drug Company Supplies Thanksgiving Meals in the Upstate

Smith Drug Company recently raised more than $7,400 to supply Thanksgiving meals within the Upstate community through employee donations and a company match. “Our employees are incredibly generous and take to heart any opportunity they have to give back to the community where we all live and work,” said Rick Priester, Operations Project Manager for Smith Drug Company. “Smith employees view giving as an opportunity, and indeed, an obligation and this project allows them to help others and therefore realize the true meaning of this season of Thanksgiving and hope. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to provide those in need with some well-deserved meals this Thanksgiving season.”
greenvillejournal.com

USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties

The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
greenvillejournal.com

Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade

The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
WYFF4.com

Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
FOX Carolina

Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
YAHOO!

No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year

High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license. Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy