Read full article on original website
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Schools adds 2022 class to its hall of fame
Dr. Collis Barksdale, Carolina High School class of 1986. Chandra Dillard, Greenville High School class of 1983. Jennifer Mills Grabosky, J.L. Mann High School class of 1980. Vice Adm. Michael Vitale, U.S. Navy, J.L. Mann High School class of 1973. Jeff Brabham, Woodmont High School. Travis Perry, Greer High School.
Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood
The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
spartanburg.com
Smith Drug Company Supplies Thanksgiving Meals in the Upstate
Smith Drug Company recently raised more than $7,400 to supply Thanksgiving meals within the Upstate community through employee donations and a company match. “Our employees are incredibly generous and take to heart any opportunity they have to give back to the community where we all live and work,” said Rick Priester, Operations Project Manager for Smith Drug Company. “Smith employees view giving as an opportunity, and indeed, an obligation and this project allows them to help others and therefore realize the true meaning of this season of Thanksgiving and hope. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to provide those in need with some well-deserved meals this Thanksgiving season.”
greenvillejournal.com
USC opens two new iCarolina labs in Laurens and Clinton counties
The University of South Carolina has announced it is opening two more Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Labs in Clinton and Laurens. The goal of the labs is to provide high-speed internet to underserved communities. The existing iCarolina lab at USC Union will serve as the hub for the new locations.
Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center unveil new downtown mural
Spartanburg's newest mural is all about prioritizing mental health.
NCSD changes under new superintendent
NEWBERRY – During Alvin Pressley first full year serving as superintendent in Newberry County, he has brought positive changes to the di
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
Upstate children’s museum to hold World WONDERLand event
The Children's Museum of the Upstate is set to host a cultural winter event called 'Winter WONDERLand', celebrating a variety of holiday traditions around the world at both Upstate museum locations.
WYFF4.com
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
FOX Carolina
Upstate nurses arrested after allegedly failing to provide care to two nursing home residents
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested two Upstate nurses after they allegedly failed to provide necessary care to maintain the health and safety of two nursing home residents. A joint investigation by the Spartanburg Police...
Road closures, parking changes coming as part of Dickens of a Christmas preps
The streets of downtown Spartanburg will be filled with over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriages, live music and for the first time, a Ferris wheel.
FOX Carolina
Company expands Greenville Co. operations, creating 150+ new jobs
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cabinetry company in Greenville County is growing. Essential Cabinetry Group on Grandview Drive is investing $4.75 million in expanding its Simpsonville facility. The company manufactures built-to-order cabinets and says the expansion will increase production to 150,000 cabinets each year. The expansion, which is scheduled...
YAHOO!
No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year
High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays
Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season.
Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash and tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman accused of practicing as a registered nurse without a license
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly practicing as a registered nurse without a license. Officials said 48-year-old Kimberly Campbell was taken into custody on November 15, 2022, and charged with three counts of Identity...
Comments / 0