Smith Drug Company recently raised more than $7,400 to supply Thanksgiving meals within the Upstate community through employee donations and a company match. “Our employees are incredibly generous and take to heart any opportunity they have to give back to the community where we all live and work,” said Rick Priester, Operations Project Manager for Smith Drug Company. “Smith employees view giving as an opportunity, and indeed, an obligation and this project allows them to help others and therefore realize the true meaning of this season of Thanksgiving and hope. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to provide those in need with some well-deserved meals this Thanksgiving season.”

1 DAY AGO