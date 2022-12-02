ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Coast Guard helicopter airlifts crew member from Carnival Valor

PORT SULPHUR, La. — A cruise ship crew member is in the hospital after the Coast Guard airlifted her from a cruise ship south of New Orleans. According to Coast Guard, watchstanders in New Orleans got a call from the Carnival Valor just after 7 p.m. that alerted them about a crew member who needed immediate medical attention.
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist

The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures

COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
Covington 4-year-old with Cystic Fibrosis receives new lungs

COVINGTON, La. — Doctors, nurses, and other members of the medical team clapped and waved at 4-year-old Ava Thomas last Monday as she was rolled down the hospital hallway. "She's waited a long time and at that moment she knew she was getting her new lungs," John Thomas, Ava's dad said.
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected

DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
