Read full article on original website
Related
Father Brouillette: Scapular only item recovered from Father Otis Young's burned body
COVINGTON, La. — Monday a beloved Covington priest was remembered for his devotion to his church and service to God. Father Otis Young was brutally murdered in what police believe was a random act one week ago. Father Young retired in July due to health issues followed from a...
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
Woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship near Venice, La
A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday.
Video: Coast Guard helicopter airlifts crew member from Carnival Valor
PORT SULPHUR, La. — A cruise ship crew member is in the hospital after the Coast Guard airlifted her from a cruise ship south of New Orleans. According to Coast Guard, watchstanders in New Orleans got a call from the Carnival Valor just after 7 p.m. that alerted them about a crew member who needed immediate medical attention.
fox8live.com
NOPD says tourist killed in St. Charles Avenue hotel was victim of random violence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The brutal murder of a 73-year-old tourist last week inside his hotel room on St. Charles Avenue is considered by New Orleans police to have been a random act of violence, court documents show. Fox 8 obtained the court documents submitted with the arrest of 29-year-old...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Looking for Christmas cheer? Here is where to find Christmas light displays near you
NEW ORLEANS — The holidays are here, and Christmas is just a couple of weeks away. For those who want to take a break from holiday shopping and stroll through a lighted Christmas wonderland; here are some Christmas light displays you can find near you. Editor's Note: If there...
Louisiana man stages car crash, faces up to five years in prison
A Louisiana man has pled guilty after staging car crashes and filing fraudulent lawsuits.
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
Covington 4-year-old with Cystic Fibrosis receives new lungs
COVINGTON, La. — Doctors, nurses, and other members of the medical team clapped and waved at 4-year-old Ava Thomas last Monday as she was rolled down the hospital hallway. "She's waited a long time and at that moment she knew she was getting her new lungs," John Thomas, Ava's dad said.
Two adults, young child rescued from sludge pit in Kenner
Two adults and a child were rescued from a sinking vehicle in Kenner.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m. Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.
Dept. Homeland Security extends deadline for obtaining REAL ID
The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.
wbrz.com
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
DENHAM SPRINGS - At least 17 homeowners were mailed letters in October letting them know that their fence is not in compliance with the parish. Those homeowners would have to move their fences to accommodate the servitude and allow the parish to maintain the drainage. Tamara Beard received one of...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
Driver dead after car crashes, flips under interstate Sunday, passenger injured
Investigations revealed the driver was exiting the interstate when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the car.
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0