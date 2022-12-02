ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber State out to avenge wild loss to Montana State

By Dana Greene
 4 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Ever since losing a 43-38 heartbreaker in October, Weber State has been hoping for another shot at Montana State.

Saturday afternoon in the second round of the FCS playoffs, the Wildcats get their chance.

“We got exactly what we wanted,” said Weber State linebacker Winston Reid. “It’s the rematch in the postseason. It means a lot to us and Coach Hill getting that game back.”

“I wanted this matchup because I think they’re a great team,” head coach Jay Hill said. “I really believe that if you can beat Montana State, you can beat anybody. I wouldn’t want it any other way because if you’re going to be great and you want to win this thing, you’ve got to beat teams like Montana State.”

Weber State runs over North Dakota in FCS playoffs

In the teams’ first meeting in a driving rainstorm in Bozeman, Weber State set an dubious FCS record with four safeties, all coming on bad snaps to the punter. Yet, the Wildcats only lost by five points.

“We had crazy uncharacteristic special teams errors, we had defensive errors that we’re not used to doing,” Hill said. “But we also understand that with all those crazy mistakes and everything that went against us in that game, we still had a chance. We were 20 yards away from winning that game at the end.”

After an impressive 38-31 victory in the first round against North Dakota at Stewart Stadium, a game in which the Wildcats rushed for 330 yards, this team feels that they have the talent to make a deep run in the playoffs this year. But they have to be able to win on the road.

“The reality is we left so much on the field that first time we played,” Hill said. “I want to go in there and play a clean game and see how it falls.”

Weber State and Montana State will play for a berth in the FCS quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

