Tickets available for VARC’s New Year’s Eve Gala

By Alexia Walz
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — VARC is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve gala.

Everyone is invited to attend the black tie event, in the Waterfront, Cargill Room.

VARC helps clients of all abilities overcome obstacles all year round.

Organizers decided a gala would be a great way to help the community support the work they do while ringing in the new year.

“It’s new for us but we’re very excited. We have a great turnout already and a lot of community support and again, all of the efforts this year are to support VARC’s child and youth programming,” said Liz Filter, president, and CEO of VARC, Inc.

Some of the gala funds will help VARC prepare to move to a new location.

Tickets are available through Dec. 16.

