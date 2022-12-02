ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans game is being limited because it’s going to suck, not because of Deshaun Watson

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bill Belichick responds to criticism of Patriots’ offense

Before the start of the Patriots’ regular season, Bill Belichick faced many questions regarding his personnel choices, mainly that of Matt Patricia taking over play-calling duties. The former Patriots defensive coordinator was coming into his second season back with the team after his failed tenure as the head coach...
FanSided

Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you

Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy