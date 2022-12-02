The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans game is being limited because it’s going to suck, not because of Deshaun Watson

Read full article on original website
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Bill Belichick responds to criticism of Patriots’ offense
Before the start of the Patriots’ regular season, Bill Belichick faced many questions regarding his personnel choices, mainly that of Matt Patricia taking over play-calling duties. The former Patriots defensive coordinator was coming into his second season back with the team after his failed tenure as the head coach...
Tom Brady goes GOAT-mode vs. Saints, sets comeback record: Best memes and tweets
The first rule of playing Tom Brady is never to give him the chance to lead a comeback. The Saints broke that rule and paid for it on Monday Night Football. For 57 minutes, the Saints looked ready to beat the Bucs and keep the door open for the NFC South.
Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you
Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Maryland Sportsbook Promo Codes Ranked: How Commanders Fans Can Maximize Sign-Up Offers
After a couple of weeks of legal sports betting in Maryland, we’ve seen a ton of local residents win BIG already. You can be one of those lucky winners too, thanks to three spectacular sportsbook promos totaling $600 in free bets for Commanders fans! Here’s a ranking of each stellar offer and what you need to do:
Alabama Football: Selection Committee decides to not pick four best teams
The 2022 Alabama football season is not over. But on Selection Day for the CFB Playoff field, there is a sense of emptiness. Instead of competing in the CFB Playoffs, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The CFB Playoff Selection Committee took the path...
