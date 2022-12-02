ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
FanSided

Stetson Bennett defies all odds and becomes Heisman Trophy finalist

CODE RED ALERT — Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett aka the Mailman/Milkman, is heading to New York City as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. This statement is no joke, but the cold hard truth as the former walk-on finally got the respect he deserved. As Georgia...
FanSided

What will Cowboys depth chart look like if Odell Beckham Jr. signs?

If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
FanSided

Did Odell Beckham Jr. give a major hint at Cowboys signing while out with potential teammates?

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may or may not have dropped a major hint about potentially signing with Dallas Cowboys during visit. The Dallas Cowboys‘ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no secret. The team and its players have been very public in expressing how much they want Beckham to join them as they make a push for a potential Super Bowl run this year. The team had their chance on Monday, Dec. 5, as they hosted Beckham for a two-day visit.
FanSided

Peyton and Eli Manning to coach 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Peyton and Eli Manning revealed during Monday Night Football that they will be the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The NFL Pro Bowl has been a heavily scrutinized event over the years, due in part to the play on the field. Back in September, the NFL announced that they would move on from the tackle game and instead implement a week-long event that features skill competitions and a flag football game among the AFC and NFC’s top stars.
FanSided

4 Heisman Trophy snubs that deserved an invite to NYC

Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan, and Stetson Bennett were named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday. Here are four players who got snubbed. The 2022 college football season has ended, with conference champions being crowned this past weekend. On Sunday, the participants in all bowl games were announced, including the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, it is awards season, and perhaps the most followed individual award is the Heisman Trophy.
FanSided

Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffers health episode on-air

Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffered a scary health episode on-air on Monday, and he’s reportedly doing okay after medical attention. Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun raised many concerns after suffering a scary health episode on-air during Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily, multiple reports have shared that he’s doing okay with the most recent stating he was treated for dehydration.
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy