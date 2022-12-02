If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.

7 HOURS AGO