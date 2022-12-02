ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Slow Horses, one of the best spy shows on TV, returns to Apple’s streamer Friday

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwcGX_0jUTEJMQ00
Image: Apple

Jackson Lamb — as portrayed by Gary Oldman in the Apple TV Plus series Slow Horses — is not your average spy. The miserable head of an MI5 outpost for washed-up spooks and analysts that the agency has banished to its administrative backwater, Lamb is a disheveled lout who farts, curses, drinks, smokes, delivers rude and sexist comments with gusto, and is largely dismissive of the colleagues he oversees.

What makes him such an interesting character — unlike the gentlemen spies and Jason Bourne kinds of figures who dominate so much of espionage in popular culture — is that this mess of a man also balances his worst traits and interrupts the drudgery and lamentable existence of everyone at “Slough House” with moments of brilliance.

Slow Horses Season 2

Slough House, by the way, is the official name of MI5’s office equivalent of far-flung Siberia. It’s also the inspiration for the moniker ascribed to the agents who toil away there — Slow Horses.

Apple’s adaptation of the Slough House spy series from author Mick Herron delivered a slick and uncommonly addictive spy thriller over the course of its 6-episode first season. Among other things, it introduced us to Lamb and the unfortunate spooks who made the kind of career-threatening mistakes that were enough to get them banished to Lamb’s depressing kingdom inside the grubby, forgettable office at 126 Aldergate Street in London.

In Season 1, Lamb and Diana Taverner — the stern deputy director-general of MI5, played by Kristin Scott Thomas — work together to stop a terrorist plot, credit for which also went to Slough House denizens like River Cartwright. He was an MI5 up-and-comer before he got himself relegated to Slough House on the basis of a single, costly training mistake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4dLb_0jUTEJMQ00
Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in “Slow Horses.” Image source: Apple

From Apple’s description of the new season:

In season two, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

The 6-episode Season 2 of Slow Horses is adapted from Dead Lions, the second book in Herron’s series. The first two episodes premiere on December 2 on Apple’s streamer, followed by one new episode every Friday thereafter.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix’s Glass Onion has an anti-billionaire message that feels incredibly timely

Netflix’s $40 million Knives Out sequel Glass Onion is out in theaters now, and it’s coming to the streamer on December 23. It’s a film that is just like its predecessor: another ensemble-driven puzzle box of a whodunnit. Ahead of catching one of the theatrical screenings, though, one thing I wasn’t prepared for is the anti-billionaire message that’s also part of the movie’s core narrative.
BGR.com

Ant-Man 3, Guardians 3, and Loki 2 trailers: All the details just leaked

What better way to start December is there than with a trio of MCU trailers for some of the most exciting upcoming releases now that Phase 4 has ended? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Loki 2 will all premiere in the first half of 2023, so we’re bound to see more trailer releases in the near future.
BGR.com

Ultimate BTS streaming guide: Where to watch the band’s best series and documentaries

BTS might be on a temporary pause at the moment — as the group’s seven members launch solo projects and prepare to stagger their mandatory military enlistments, per South Korean law — but the collective nevertheless remains the biggest pop group in the world. For proof, we could point to everything from the buzz surrounding group leader RM’s newly released solo debut Indigo to the staggering breadth of BTS content available to stream all over the internet.
BGR.com

Bullet Train, a dumb, fun movie you probably missed in theaters, hits Netflix this weekend

A bullet train packed full of assassins racing through Japan. A fast-paced story, killers with weird names like Ladybug, a staggering body count, nonstop violence, and a psychotic teenage baddie — all of that, and more, make the Brad Pitt-led thriller Bullet Train a dumb yet fun exercise in cinematic escapism. And while it debuted in US theaters this year in a kind of dead spot on the calendar — in early August — it arrives on Netflix this weekend, where it should fare much better.
BGR.com

Daredevil: Born Again may see big changes because of Bob Iger’s Disney return

Daredevil: Born Again is the Daredevil reboot that fans of the Netflix show have been waiting for. Born Again will be an 18-episode series that premieres in the spring of 2024. But we already have plenty of rumors about the show, as Marvel is getting ready to start production. The newest rumor claims that Bob Iger’s return as CEO of Disney might impact the overall tone and rating of Daredevil: Born Again.
BGR.com

Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with Crash Detection optimization

Twenty-one days after releasing iOS 16.1.1, Apple is now making iOS 16.1.2 available to all users. While developers were waiting for new betas, this minor update brought Crash Detection optimization after some controversy on how the feature works. Alongside this change, Apple is bringing improved compatibility with wireless carriers. The...
BGR.com

Apple’s AR/VR headset might be delayed until late 2023

Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset won’t be arriving as early as some believed. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the release of Apple’s headset is being pushed back until late 2023 due to “software issues.” Previously, Kuo anticipated that Apple would release its AR/VR headset by June of next year at the latest.
BGR.com

Don’t worry, a new Beats Flex special edition was just released

First released by the end of October 2020, a new special edition of the Beats Flex is being announced. This time, the not-so-wireless earbuds got a leopard print to match the Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. This edition will be available starting this Friday in select stores. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

The plot of Deadpool 3 might have been spoiled by this leak

We’ve been waiting for Deadpool 3 for years, and now it’s finally in the works. The movie is part of Marvel’s MCU Phase 6, which concludes the Multiverse Saga. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) joins the MCU just in time for Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, bringing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) along for the ride. And it’ll be quite a ride if the Deadpool 3 plot rumor that just dropped is accurate.
BGR.com

Peach arrives in the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

If you were concerned about The Super Mario Bros. Movie skimping on nostalgia, the official trailer should calm your nerves. On Tuesday, Nintendo and Illumination hosted a Nintendo Direct to reveal the second trailer for the upcoming Mario movie. In addition to introducing Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, the new trailer also revealed just how much of the Mario video game universe will be present on the big screen in April.
BGR.com

‘Can’t innovate anymore, my ass!’ New site can search for any moment in an Apple event

Some Apple events are more memorable than others. For example, who could ever forget when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone? “An iPod, a phone, an internet mobile communicator… these are not three separate devices,” said the Apple founder in 2007. Now, a website is gathering the most Apple Keynotes it can, alongside other popular shows, and bringing transcripted versions of the presentations.
BGR.com

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini review: Excellent video, smaller body

GoPro is essentially synonymous with action cams, and the latest GoPro Hero11 Black proved why. The camera boasts excellent image quality, easy-to-use software and features, and supports GoPro’s growing range of accessories. But it’s also a little pricey, and for some situations, too big. That’s exactly where the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini comes in — as a way to get Hero11 Black-like features in a smaller, cheaper body.
BGR.com

Here’s everything wrong with iPhone 14 Pro’s iOS 16 Lock Screen

The main feature of iOS 16 is a revamped Lock Screen with widget support and lots of customization. The Lock Screen got even more interesting when Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro models in September with the Always-On display technology. But after a few weeks of using it daily, the iPhone’s Lock Screen on iOS 16 doesn’t seem genuinely functional, here’s why.
BGR.com

Netflix CEO says he’ll order more Dave Chappelle specials despite backlash

Dave Chappelle’s The Closer special on Netflix is one of the most controversial comedy shows on the streaming platform. The special generated backlash from Netflix employees and the public over the comedian’s jokes about the LGBTQ+ community. But Netflix stood by the special and Chappelle at the time. And Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said he would order specials from Dave Chappelle “again and again” despite protests from some viewers and his own employees.
BGR.com

Apple’s mixed-reality headset could be powered by ‘xrOS’

If you were looking forward to Craig Federighi walking up on stage at WWDC 2023 and introducing realityOS, you may be in for a disappointing moment. As reported by Bloomberg, the company could introduce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset as soon as next year, but it has apparently changed the name of the operating system that will power it. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has replaced realityOS with…xrOS.
BGR.com

BGR.com

350K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy