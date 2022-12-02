ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s mixed-reality headset could be powered by ‘xrOS’

By Joe Wituschek
 4 days ago
If you were looking forward to Craig Federighi walking up on stage at WWDC 2023 and introducing realityOS, you may be in for a disappointing moment.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company could introduce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset as soon as next year, but it has apparently changed the name of the operating system that will power it. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has replaced realityOS with…xrOS.

The company plans to introduce the headset as early as next year, along with a dedicated operating system and app store for third-party software, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Internally, the company recently changed the name of the operating system to “xrOS” from “realityOS,” said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project is still under wraps.

According to the report, the mixed-reality headset will take apps like Messages and Maps, which are featured across most of Apple’s other products, and create new experiences in mixed-reality for users to enjoy.

The mixed-reality operating system will offer new versions of core apps — like Messages and Maps — and will work with a software development kit that third parties can use to create their own apps and games, Bloomberg News has reported. The headset and its accompanying operating system and apps are developed within what the company calls its Technology Development Group, or TDG, a secretive unit led by executive Mike Rockwell. The operating system has been overseen by Geoff Stahl, a senior engineering manager and nearly 24-year Apple veteran who has led work on gaming and graphics software.

The headset could even feature a VR version of FaceTime, taking on similar experiences to Meta’s Workrooms app that lets users attend a virtual meeting together.

Recent job listings revealed that Apple is looking to create its own 3D-based “mixed-reality world.” People with knowledge of the company’s plans have said the device will offer virtual collaboration tools and a VR version of FaceTime, rivaling services like Zoom and Meta’s Horizon Workrooms. Apple recently enlisted the head of engineering for its iWork productivity apps, Notes app and Apple News to work on the headset.

Meta recently launched the Meta Quest Pro to lukewarm reviews. While the hardware was impressive, the experience seemingly fell apart when it came to the software. With Apple potentially only months away from launching its own headset, which could cost as high as $3000, Meta is surely trying to get in the game as much as possible before the bigger tech giant unveils its headset to the world.

Apple’s AR/VR headset might be delayed until late 2023

Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset won’t be arriving as early as some believed. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the release of Apple’s headset is being pushed back until late 2023 due to “software issues.” Previously, Kuo anticipated that Apple would release its AR/VR headset by June of next year at the latest.
Apple Stock: Supply Chain Will Be Key In Fiscal 2023

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain away from China. Because the COVID-19 lockdowns in the country have caused the Cupertino company to offer a warning on iPhone holiday sales, the most recent piece of news pushed Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report higher at the start of trading on Monday, December 5.
Apple Pay could launch in South Korea tomorrow

Apple Pay could likely launch in one of Asia’s key markets as advertisements of the Hyundai Card shows that the Apple payment service could be available in the country starting this Wednesday. The information was shared by Tommy Boi on Twitter (via 9to5Mac). As you can see in the...
‘Can’t innovate anymore, my ass!’ New site can search for any moment in an Apple event

Some Apple events are more memorable than others. For example, who could ever forget when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone? “An iPod, a phone, an internet mobile communicator… these are not three separate devices,” said the Apple founder in 2007. Now, a website is gathering the most Apple Keynotes it can, alongside other popular shows, and bringing transcripted versions of the presentations.
Market leader Spotify complains that Apple Music has ‘every advantage’ on iPhone

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek posted a long thread on Twitter complaining about Apple’s anticompetitive practices by saying the Cupertino company “gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers.” While developers questioning the company’s policies is fair, it’s weird that a market leader in music streaming services questions a product that ranks below it.
Here’s everything wrong with iPhone 14 Pro’s iOS 16 Lock Screen

The main feature of iOS 16 is a revamped Lock Screen with widget support and lots of customization. The Lock Screen got even more interesting when Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro models in September with the Always-On display technology. But after a few weeks of using it daily, the iPhone’s Lock Screen on iOS 16 doesn’t seem genuinely functional, here’s why.
Apple and Nvidia to be first TSMC Arizona chip plant customers

TSMC plans to open a chip plant in Arizona are in full swing. The manufacturer will have Apple, Nvidia, and AMD as their first customers. For Apple, specifically, the Cupertino company is trying to diversify its supply chain as it wants to rely less on China. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden will attend a ceremony marking the installation of the first equipment at the facility.
Apple raises visibility for World AIDS Day with (RED) products

To raise visibility for World AIDS Day, Apple is using its platform and services to highlight the ongoing effort to end HIV/AIDS and create opportunities for its customers to learn more, as well as offerings products that people can buy in Apple’s stores to help fight this disease. Hundreds...
Apple highlights its products’ accessibility features in new ad

Apple always puts a high priority on accessibility features across its wide range of products. While every WWDC Apple highlights new accessibility functions coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, and today, the company decided to promote some of the features in a new ad. On its YouTube...
The Meta Quest Pro can now share video recorded in mixed reality

You can now see everything your Meta Quest Pro sees in your video recordings. Today, Meta announced a number of updates for the Meta Quest Pro, its new mixed-reality headset. One of the new features announced is background audio which will allow users to play their favorite music while they get some work done or play games with friends.
App Store to accept app submissions through holiday season

On the Apple Developer website, the company announced that the App Store will continue to accept app submissions through the holiday season. In previous years, Apple would close the requests between Christmas week, which doesn’t occur anymore. While developers can submit their apps to the App Store during the...
This is the only way to get an iPhone 14 for Christmas

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are impossible Christmas gifts at this point. You’ll have a hard time getting one of the two devices in time for December 25th. And if you do, then you might compromise on the color, storage, or both. But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still available from Apple and third-party retailers (unless you’re like the thieves who stole a bunch of iPhones). And you can purchase the iPhone 14 or 14 Plus model you desire and have it shipped to your door in time for Christmas.
New Sunbird app might finally bring iMessage to Android

IMessage is easily the most important iPhone app that Apple has ever made. It offers rich communications and end-to-end encryption, features that several other apps have tried to replicate. Most importantly, iMessage only works on iPhone and Apple devices, and it’s a tremendous competitive advantage that Apple enjoys. Google continues to be terrified of iMessage, the kind of app that can steal users away from Android.
Fire TV Stick deals start at $15 for Cyber Week 2022

Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offered the lowest prices of the year on so many popular Amazon devices. And if you hurry, more than 50 of the best Black Friday Amazon deals are still available now! And during Cyber Week 2022, that includes the best Fire TV Stick deals of the year.
Password keeper app LastPass just got hacked again

If there’s an app that shouldn’t get hacked is the one you use to store your passwords and credentials. Unfortunately, LastPass seems to be having a bad year, as this is the second time the company has announced it has had a “security incident.” Here’s what you need to know.
Foxconn offers bonuses for new hires as COVID-19 lockdown set to end

After 20,000 new hires left Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, due to protests and fear of COVID-19 contamination, it’s been reported that not only will the lockdown in the area end, but Apple’s main manufacturer is planning to offer bonuses for workers who recommend new people to work at the factory.
GoPro Hero11 Black Mini review: Excellent video, smaller body

GoPro is essentially synonymous with action cams, and the latest GoPro Hero11 Black proved why. The camera boasts excellent image quality, easy-to-use software and features, and supports GoPro’s growing range of accessories. But it’s also a little pricey, and for some situations, too big. That’s exactly where the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini comes in — as a way to get Hero11 Black-like features in a smaller, cheaper body.
