Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year is here — and so are gifts inspired by the bold hue

By Lisa Boone
 4 days ago

This is part of the L.A. Times 2022 Gift Guide. See the full guide here . If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated.

When people think of the color red, says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, they picture a primary color that can be off-putting and overwhelming.

That is not the case with Viva Magenta, Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year, an unconventional red for an unconventional time that emphasizes "a new signal of strength for the new year," according to Eiseman. "It’s joyful, optimistic — just what we need in the world right now."

Last year, the color forecasters at Pantone were so hopeful about the new year, they chose an uplifting shade of periwinkle blue as its 2022 Color of the Year.

Today, amid inflation, climate change concerns and unparalleled political strife, Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, says they’re still hopeful, while acknowledging that we are “in a different place after dealing with COVID for so many years. The experience has transformed us.”

Viva Magenta is “a color that is filled with joy, optimism and fearlessness when it comes to design,” Pressman adds. “It’s not a serious, overpowering red. It goes with warm and cool colors. It’s fun; upbeat.” Call it an antidote to the muted earth tones and ultra-white minimalism that have become so prevalent in home design today. “It offers bravery and courage as we move forward,” Eiseman says.

Despite all of the research and trend analysis that goes into choosing the Pantone Color of the Year — the color authority travels the world looking for new color influences, taking into account technology, politics, pop culture, fashion, film and travel — Pantone is trying not to take itself too seriously this year.

Viva Magenta "goes with warm and cool colors from pink to gray lilac,” Pressman says. It epitomizes, she added, how much fun you can have with color.

It’s also inclusive. “It’s gender-less and boundary-less,” Eiseman noted.

Shortly after Thursday’s announcement in Miami Beach during Miami Art Week, you can expect to see the color on everything from beanies and lipstick to cars and Hydrow rowers. With that in mind, we went looking for holiday gifts available in Los Angeles in Viva Magenta, inspired by Pressman's description of the color as something “capable of driving design to create a more positive future.”

It wasn't easy. Reds are tough to match, which makes us understand why Pantone chose this particular shade of red in the first place. So even though some of these gift ideas may be a stretch, know that we chose them for their warmth and positivity — something that can be in short supply during the holidays.

Bleusalt unisex skater hoodie

Everyone could use a little comfort this holiday season. This gender neutral design from the Malibu-based brand Bleusalt fits the bill. Sizing ranges from 00 to 3X, but note the hoodie runs a full size big. The sweatshirt is made in Los Angeles from Tencel Modal and Spandex.

$158 at Bleusalt ; $142 for matching sweatpants

KitchenAid stand mixer

Treat “The Great British Baking Show” -watching baker in your life to a statement-making stand mixer. The highly rated Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Empire Red from KitchenAid can produce nine dozen cookies in a single take, as well as cakes, doughs and other torments for the Keto-obsessed. A variety of attachments, from pasta rollers to food processors, are sold separately.

$349.99 at KitchenAid

Red ombre glass candlestick holder

This handmade glass candlestick made of colorful borosilicate glass is an elegant way to elevate the mood, on its own, or in pairs, illuminated by a candle or standing alone.

$40 at Prelude & Dawn

Clare V Sandy bag

Clare V's woven cotton rope beach bag expands to fit a book, beach snacks, sunscreen and a beach towel. When not in use at the beach, the handy bag can be used as a colorful — and chic — reusable bag during grocery store runs.

$145 at Clare V

Paul Smith cashmere scarf

Crafted in England, this 100% cashmere scarf from Paul Smith is all about comfort. The super soft accessory is finished with an embroidered Paul Smith signature, Artist Stripe label and tasseled ends. For a personal touch, monogramming for up to three letters is also an option.

$250 at Paul Smith

Greentree square taper candles

Taper candles are always nice to have on hand to add romantic ambience (or illuminate a blackout) and can be found in a variety of local gift shops. Greentree hand-poured beeswax candles come in several lovely shades and shapes, including these square tapers in red. The candles, which have a nice heft, are sold in pairs and come in a gift box.

$25 at Greentree Home

Bianco Levrin Sofia velvet slip dress

We admit the red's not quite Viva Magenta. But Italian designer Bianco Levrin’s soft velvet and silk slip dress, which can be worn as a nightgown too, seems like just the thing for the person in need of some self-care .

$275 at Lost & Found

Sunbrella indoor-outdoor throw pillow

Compulsive neatniks will appreciate West Elm’s throw pillow made of 100% Sunbrella canvas acrylic fabric — a textile that can withstand kids, pets, rain, mildew, fading, chlorine and stains. Whether you’re wiping away wine or dog vomit, this pillow is durable enough to withstand anything — and that is something that makes some giftees extremely happy.

$44 to $59 at West Elm

Red Anthurium

Impressively vibrant like Viva Magenta, the Red Anthurium, also known as the flamingo flower, is the world’s longest-blooming houseplant . Because it is rarely without its waxy leaves, it is the ideal houseplant for your favorite plant parent.

$98 at The Sill

Cableami red cashmere knit beanie

Contrary to popular belief, it can get cold in California, especially for the hairless. This ultra soft 100% cashmere beanie by Cableamie will keep heads warm whether hiking the trails around Los Angeles , or enjoying a meal outdoors .

$99 at Wittmore

Baccarat Vega Flutissimo champagne flutes

Yes, it's a splurge. But there are some people who deserve lead crystal champagne flutes that will last a lifetime ... until they drop them on the floor.

$790 at Bloomingdales

Special edition Motorola Edge 30 fusion

iPhone holdouts will appreciate this colorful special edition Motorola Edge 30 fusion in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta. The phone will be available starting Dec. 12 exclusively on Motorola.com as a GSM unlocked device; compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile.

$799.99 (as a bundle with the MOTO Buds 600 ANC in Pantone 19-2118 Winetasting) at Motorola

