HOUSTON - Milagro Torres, the infant who was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann in May, has died at 8 months old. Her family tells FOX 26 she passed on Nov. 14. "We still don't know what happened," says her sister Olga Menjivar. "I'm trying to ask God to please help me understand. I saw my sister suffer so much in there. It's like a wound in my heart that's never going to recover."

2 DAYS AGO