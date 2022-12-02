Read full article on original website
Related
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
2 men have been arrested and charged in connection with Migos rapper Takeoff's death, police say
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot in Houston outside of a bowling alley in the early hours of November 1.
Tampa police chief resigns after showing badge during traffic stop
Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor resigned following an internal affairs investigation into a traffic stop where the former chief flashed her badge. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said O’Connor’s behavior was “unacceptable” as public officials should not use their positions for special treatment. WFLA's Jeff Patterson reports.Dec. 6, 2022.
Man accused of killing Massachusetts couple arrested in Florida, officials say
The man accused of bludgeoning an elderly Massachusetts couple to death in their home has been arrested in Florida, putting an end to a dayslong manhunt, authorities announced Saturday. Miami Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Keeley around 8:20 p.m. on Friday night in Miami Beach, according to a statement released by...
Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep
Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent. “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement. “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Complex
Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
Patrick Xavier Clark arrested for murder of Migos rapper Takeoff
Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...
‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase
The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.
Man arrested 23 times is shot by deputies for second time in 4 years, Florida cops say
The deputies were serving two arrest warrants at his home, a sheriff’s office said.
NBC News
553K+
Followers
62K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0