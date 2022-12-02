ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

i got sick and tired of all those affordable groceries, housing, gas, and loans a couple years ago. who needs that sort of economic stability? give me poverty or give me death

The Independent

Consumer confidence at near historic low despite slight increase

Consumer confidence rose slightly in November in a probable “collective sigh of relief” after the chaos of the mini budget but remains at a near historic low. GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased three points to minus 44 with improvements across all measures registering the financial and economic mood of the nation.
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
msn.com

S&P 500 could plunge 20% in coming months as recession hits, BofA warns

The stock market could face another tumultuous year in 2023, with the S&P 500 experiencing a dramatic correction if the U.S. tumbles into a recession, according to Bank of America strategists. In a Monday analyst note, the strategists warned the benchmark index could call as low as 3,240 points, or...
Markets Insider

Target falls 15% after slashing its 4th-quarter outlook as customers pull back on spending in the face of higher rates and economic angst

Target shares dropped 15% on Wednesday following the retailer's third-quarter earnings report. The company said customers began reducing spending and it now sees same-store sales declining this quarter. Third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.54 a share were below Wall Street's estimate of $2.16 a share. Investors slammed Target shares lower...
PYMNTS

Food Keeps Consumers Loyal to Retailers Amid Spending Cutbacks

As consumers cut non-essential spending, food is the hook that keeps them coming back. Discount variety store chain Dollar General, for one, has been expanding its food offerings via its DG Fresh initiative, which spans almost 19,000 stores, meant to boost margins and drive sales of frozen and refrigerated items.
The Independent

Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
msn.com

U.S. stocks end mixed, but book weekly gains as strong jobs data challenges Fed to push interest rates higher

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Friday on signs that the U.S. labor market remained robust in November despite the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes. Data released by the Labor Department showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than economists had expected, bolstering the perception that the Fed still has a long way to go before its rate hikes produce their intended effect of cooling the labor market, and inflation with it.
