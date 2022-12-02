ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Shine My Crown

Ex-MSNBC Host Sues Network After Abrupt Firing

An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.
New York Post

Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker

As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
CNBC

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce two years after deal was announced

Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Butterfield's announced departure comes days...
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — It’s decision day on Warnock vs. Walker

Upbeat is how Democrats in Washington and Georgia say they’re feeling today about the number 51. If Georgia voters decide to send Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic preacher, back to Washington next year and if GOP challenger Herschel Walker, the former Heisman Trophy winner who decided to try his hand at politics, loses today’s Senate…
Deadline

CNN To Cease HLN’s Live Programming As Part of Budget Cuts And Layoffs; Staffers Issue Farewell Notices — Update

UPDATED: Some of the major cutbacks at CNN are occurring at HLN, which will cease live programming, while its true crime line up will be merged with Investigation Discovery to produce its true-crime slate. A simulcast of CNN This Morning will take the place of HLN Morning Express with Robin Meade, according to a source with knowledge of the plans. Meade is leaving the network along with staffers who were part of the layoffs, and Weekend Express also will be dropped from the schedule. The true crime programming will move to Warner Bros. Discovery and Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content...
New York Post

CNN layoffs came under Chris Licht’s massive restructuring

CNN boss Chris Licht’s dirty work is done — for now. The left-leaning news network’s new chief executive cut hundreds of jobs Thursday in an effort to shore up costs and transform the struggling cable news network. CNN had roughly 4,400 employees prior to Thursday’s bloodbath. The layoffs hit hundreds of staffers, but amounted to a “single-digit percentage” of staff, according to a source with knowledge. That would mean no more than 440 staffers were handed pink slips. A source close to the situation said Licht’s brutal round of cuts were now over. Leading up to this week, CNN execs...
NBC News

NBC News

553K+
Followers
62K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy