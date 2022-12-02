An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.

11 DAYS AGO