Related
Former CNN Head Jeff Zucker Close to Landing New Gig
Former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was ousted from WarnerMedia in February, appears close to an agreement to “lead a $1 billion sports investment fund backed by the private equity outfit” RedBird Capital, according to Deadline.
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary recounted his phone call with Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
Sam Bankman-Fried called his Stanford Law professor parents when FTX was collapsing: 'Hey guys, there might be a problem'
The FTX founder told his parents that the position of Alameda Research, a hedge fund also founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, "might be imploding here."
Stuart Varney: Sam Bankman-Fried's 'apology tour' is not stopping the implosion of crypto infrastructure
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Sam Bankman-Fried's 'apology tour' and the negative impact it will have on the entire cryptocurrency business.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Former MSNBC host hires lawyer after her dismissal from network: Report
Tiffany Cross, whose contract was not renewed at MSNBC, is now reportedly looking to sue the network over her departure.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
CNN Makes Major Announcement About Suspended Star Anchor
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Star CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has returned to air at the cable news network following a month-long suspension that was handed down by network executives in October, CNN has announced.
Ex-MSNBC Host Sues Network After Abrupt Firing
An ex-host at MSNBC is lawyering up and ready to battle it out in the courts after she was abruptly fired from the network earlier this month, according to reports. New details have emerged about Tiffany Cross, who formerly hosted The Cross Connection between 2020-2022 and was let go after “executives at the network [were] growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News,” according to Variety.
CNN is canceling 'Morning Express With Robin Meade,' another cost-cutting casualty
The HLN morning show, a favorite in small-town America, is a victim of budget cuts demanded by CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery.
Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker
As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
CNBC
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce two years after deal was announced
Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Butterfield's announced departure comes days...
CNN layoffs: Network's new boss Chris Licht announces mass cuts to staff starting from Wednesday
An all-staff memo was sent to employees at CNN by CEO Chris Licht indicating that the network has begun the process of layoffs.
The Media Is Going Crazy Over the FTX-Sam Bankman-Fried Crypto Collapse and Ship Show
The media is going crazy over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Sam Bankman-Fried sidestepping and the follow-on effects in the cryptocurrency market. There have already been several follow-on bankruptcies, including BlockFi. Some people are aghast that Sam Bankman Fried is still not in jail.
The Hill’s Morning Report — It’s decision day on Warnock vs. Walker
Upbeat is how Democrats in Washington and Georgia say they’re feeling today about the number 51. If Georgia voters decide to send Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic preacher, back to Washington next year and if GOP challenger Herschel Walker, the former Heisman Trophy winner who decided to try his hand at politics, loses today’s Senate…
Teen World Cup fan (and Qatari royal) goes viral in China as ‘dumpling wrapper prince’
HONG KONG — A 16-year-old who is believed to be a member of the Qatari royal family has become a sensation on Chinese social media after his visible disappointment over Qatar’s loss in the opening match of the World Cup, with fans affectionately calling him the “dumpling wrapper prince.”
Sam Bankman-Fried said he thought the wild DM exchange between him and a reporter was a conversation with a 'longtime friend' who he 'stupidly forgot' was a journalist
During a long and at times awkward interview with The New York Times, Sam Bankman-Fried summed up the FTX fiasco by saying "I've had a bad month."
CNN To Cease HLN’s Live Programming As Part of Budget Cuts And Layoffs; Staffers Issue Farewell Notices — Update
UPDATED: Some of the major cutbacks at CNN are occurring at HLN, which will cease live programming, while its true crime line up will be merged with Investigation Discovery to produce its true-crime slate. A simulcast of CNN This Morning will take the place of HLN Morning Express with Robin Meade, according to a source with knowledge of the plans. Meade is leaving the network along with staffers who were part of the layoffs, and Weekend Express also will be dropped from the schedule. The true crime programming will move to Warner Bros. Discovery and Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content...
CNN layoffs came under Chris Licht’s massive restructuring
CNN boss Chris Licht’s dirty work is done — for now. The left-leaning news network’s new chief executive cut hundreds of jobs Thursday in an effort to shore up costs and transform the struggling cable news network. CNN had roughly 4,400 employees prior to Thursday’s bloodbath. The layoffs hit hundreds of staffers, but amounted to a “single-digit percentage” of staff, according to a source with knowledge. That would mean no more than 440 staffers were handed pink slips. A source close to the situation said Licht’s brutal round of cuts were now over. Leading up to this week, CNN execs...
