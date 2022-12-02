Read full article on original website
FBI involved after 'hoax bomb threat' at Myrtle Beach restaurant during drag brunch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now assisting in an investigation into a hoax bomb threat that targeted a restaurant in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that task force officers are now involved and that the department is working...
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
New details released in Florence mobile home park shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional details have been released in a shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened last week. On Nov. 30, around 5:43 p.m. a deputy responded to 3225 South Dingle Drive in reference to a gunshot victim, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Police respond to 'hoax bomb threat' as Grand Strand eatery hosted Drag brunch event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Sunday, officers responded to a hoax bomb threat at a Mr. Fish restaurant in the 6400 block of North Kings Highway. Officers quickly evacuated the area and searched for any explosives or other threats to the business or patrons. Police say nothing was located...
NMB City Council tables discussion for ordinance to ban bicycles on beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach City Council was set to discuss an ordinance about bicycles on the beach but it was pushed back. The ordinance proposes banning bicycles on public beaches during the summer between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. NEW: Huge economic development announcement...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman is facing charges after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities. Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 59-year-old Rosemary Brown was arrested Saturday and charged with a count of unlawful neglect of a child. According to a...
Arrest made in Nichols stabbing; Marion County Sheriff's Office
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Crystal Laree Leonard, 43, of Nichols, South Carolina on Saturday. Police say Leonard is charged in the stabbing death of Reginald Tavares Ford, 43, of Nichols on Friday, December 2, 2022. She's charged with Murder and Possession of...
Swearing-in delayed for NC sheriff-elect under fire for racism and other allegations
A North Carolina sheriff-elect who made racist comments about Black deputies and is the focus of a state investigation won’t be sworn into office on Monday as scheduled, the county elections director said. Jody Greene was set to be sworn in Monday for a second four-year term as Columbus...
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
Columbus Co. commissioner resigns from elected office and takes position as chief deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jerome McMillian has resigned from his position as a member of the Columbus County Board of Commissioners and taken the place of Aaron Herring as chief deputy for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. According to personnel action forms, the change was made on Friday,...
Conway man found dead in Longs; Horry County police open homicide investigation
Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation into the Saturday evening death of a 24-year-old man in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and a police report. Police responded to an area near 504 Sandridge Loop in Longs around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a death investigation...
Annual Horry Co. fundraiser hopes to hit $1 million to help kids this Christmas
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — You have the chance to help an annual fundraiser event hit its $1 million mark!. The 16th annual I Believe Children's Holiday Fundraiser is happening Tuesday. The fundraiser goes to Help4Kids and Collin's Kids, helping thousands of less fortunate children in Horry County. It...
Historical society asks Conway City Council to donate Whittemore Park in $16M proposal
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new multi-million dollar project was discussed in Conway Monday night, as efforts to save Whittemore Park Elementary School continue. Just two weeks ago, Conway City Council discussed demolishing the historic building. The Whittemore Racepath Historical Society was founded in August of 2021 by former...
Myrtle Beach PD Citizen's Police Academy now accepting applications for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. The academy gives selected residents the opportunity to see behind-the-scenes work and a chance to build closer relationships with the local law enforcement team. Topics covered in the class include:
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Santa for seniors: Meals on Wheels of Horry Co. collects gifts for homebound residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas came early this year for hundreds of senior citizens and people of all ages who are homebound throughout Horry County. Volunteers and staff members with Meals on Wheels of Horry County started collecting presents Monday for the almost 400 seniors in their Angel Tree program.
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - The discovery of a body on the road in Longs over the weekend has led Horry County police to launch a homicide investigation. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says on Dec. 3 around 8:30 p.m. the body of Cole D. Coleman was discovered on the road near Sandridge Loop and Fort Lane.
Horry County (SC) Breaks Ground on Third New Fire Station in Two Weeks
Horry County Fire Rescue held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday, WPDE.com reported. It’s located at 120 Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two weeks, the report said....
