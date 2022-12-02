ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge

Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
News 12

Police: Suspect wanted for shooting at crowded laundromat

The NYPD is searching for a man who they say shot at a crowded laundromat on Nov. 11. Police say the suspect was aiming at an unknown target near the Clean Rite Center laundromat on Southern Boulevard. Several bullets ended up going through the window, but no one was hit.
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.

