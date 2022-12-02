Read full article on original website
Related
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
$2,500 reward offers for information on fatal New Rochelle shooting
They say they’re offering up to $2,500 to anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Mtayari Z. Dixon.
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
A wake for Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino is set to take place Tuesday. Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino's wake will be Tuesday at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home. There will be...
News 12
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers. “I always wanted to find her. But I didn’t want to find her this way,” says Kathy Unterberger. It has been five decades since Unterberger last saw her older sister...
News 12
Police seek public’s help to ID, track down man wanted for slashing in Brooklyn
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down a man wanted for an alleged slashing in Brooklyn. The victim told police that the man, who she apparently knows, slashed her in the face with a razor blade during an argument last Friday in front of 459 Fulton St.
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
Nassau police: 1 injured after car flips over in East Meadow
Officers say they got a call about a crash on North Jerusalem Road and Marion Drive around 12:40 a.m.
NYPD releases video of 2 suspects wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
Police say the duo waited behind a car on Morris Avenue and ambushed the 14-year-old, shooting him multiple times in the chest before taking off in a black Toyota Highlander.
News 12
Prosecutor: Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Old Bridge
Authorities say that an arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash where the victim was run over multiple times after getting into an altercation with the suspect. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office says that 32-year-old Marvin Tyler, of Sayreville, is now in custody. Officials say Tyler and...
Brick Township PD: Strong odor led to illegal puppy mill discovery inside home
Police say there were 135 dogs and 45 cats inside the home on the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive. At least two dogs were found dead.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
News 12
Nearly 200 animals found in Brick Township home now under care of Ocean County Health Department
Nearly 200 of the animals living in filth and removed from a Brick Township home Saturday are under the care of the Ocean County Health Department. The Ocean County animal shelter in Jackson has around 45 of these animals. The Brick Township police chief said that this was the worst...
News 12
Police: Suspect wanted for shooting at crowded laundromat
The NYPD is searching for a man who they say shot at a crowded laundromat on Nov. 11. Police say the suspect was aiming at an unknown target near the Clean Rite Center laundromat on Southern Boulevard. Several bullets ended up going through the window, but no one was hit.
Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager
Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
NYPD: Armed car theft suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with officers in the Bronx
Police say the suspect shot at officers twice during the chase. The chase ended in a marsh area when officers shot the 39-year-old suspect.
Threat of gun violence shuts down Riverdale school; students learn remotely
Atmosphere Academy Public Charter School went remote in response to a gun violence threat at their school.
Sanitation worker narrowly escapes explosion in Bronx, witness says
The scene in Crotona Park East unfolded just before 9 a.m. Monday.
NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI
They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.
Comments / 0