Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you
Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Stetson Bennett defies all odds and becomes Heisman Trophy finalist
CODE RED ALERT — Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett aka the Mailman/Milkman, is heading to New York City as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. This statement is no joke, but the cold hard truth as the former walk-on finally got the respect he deserved. As Georgia...
Maryland Sportsbook Promo Codes Ranked: How Commanders Fans Can Maximize Sign-Up Offers
After a couple of weeks of legal sports betting in Maryland, we’ve seen a ton of local residents win BIG already. You can be one of those lucky winners too, thanks to three spectacular sportsbook promos totaling $600 in free bets for Commanders fans! Here’s a ranking of each stellar offer and what you need to do:
What will Cowboys depth chart look like if Odell Beckham Jr. signs?
If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Peyton and Eli Manning to coach 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Peyton and Eli Manning revealed during Monday Night Football that they will be the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The NFL Pro Bowl has been a heavily scrutinized event over the years, due in part to the play on the field. Back in September, the NFL announced that they would move on from the tackle game and instead implement a week-long event that features skill competitions and a flag football game among the AFC and NFC’s top stars.
4 Heisman Trophy snubs that deserved an invite to NYC
Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan, and Stetson Bennett were named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday. Here are four players who got snubbed. The 2022 college football season has ended, with conference champions being crowned this past weekend. On Sunday, the participants in all bowl games were announced, including the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, it is awards season, and perhaps the most followed individual award is the Heisman Trophy.
Tom Brady goes GOAT-mode vs. Saints, sets comeback record: Best memes and tweets
The first rule of playing Tom Brady is never to give him the chance to lead a comeback. The Saints broke that rule and paid for it on Monday Night Football. For 57 minutes, the Saints looked ready to beat the Bucs and keep the door open for the NFC South.
Did Odell Beckham Jr. give a major hint at Cowboys signing while out with potential teammates?
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may or may not have dropped a major hint about potentially signing with Dallas Cowboys during visit. The Dallas Cowboys‘ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no secret. The team and its players have been very public in expressing how much they want Beckham to join them as they make a push for a potential Super Bowl run this year. The team had their chance on Monday, Dec. 5, as they hosted Beckham for a two-day visit.
