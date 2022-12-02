ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Dodgers losing Justin Verlander to Mets demands Carlos Rodon overpay

If the Los Angeles Dodgers were unwilling to go beyond two years and $72 million for Max Scherzer last offseason, there was a good chance their “involvement” in the Justin Verlander market was nothing more than them waiting for the price they wanted. Early reports suggested Verlander was...
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
Red Sox division rival reportedly considering Bobby Dalbec trade

The Boston Red Sox are considering addition by subtraction, and Bobby Dalbec is reportedly on the trade block. Dalbec was a promising Sox prospect just a few years ago, but has struggled to find consistency and success since his September 2020 debut. Chalk some of his issues up to the fact that he’s really a third baseman who’s been marooned at first base due to a certain cherubic superstar. With Rafael Devers patrolling the hot corner, the Sox have used Dalbec at first and even a bit at second, but it seems they’re ready to find him a new home.
