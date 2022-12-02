Read full article on original website
Dodgers reporter says LA won’t spend so they can save for this huge ’24 free agent
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an interesting place this offseason. The team has plenty of money to spend, and has shown no hesitation in spending enormously to maintain one of the top payrolls in the game. At the moment, Los Angeles has over $100 million in space under the luxury tax threshold.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Dodgers losing Justin Verlander to Mets demands Carlos Rodon overpay
If the Los Angeles Dodgers were unwilling to go beyond two years and $72 million for Max Scherzer last offseason, there was a good chance their “involvement” in the Justin Verlander market was nothing more than them waiting for the price they wanted. Early reports suggested Verlander was...
thesource.com
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
Red Sox division rival reportedly considering Bobby Dalbec trade
The Boston Red Sox are considering addition by subtraction, and Bobby Dalbec is reportedly on the trade block. Dalbec was a promising Sox prospect just a few years ago, but has struggled to find consistency and success since his September 2020 debut. Chalk some of his issues up to the fact that he’s really a third baseman who’s been marooned at first base due to a certain cherubic superstar. With Rafael Devers patrolling the hot corner, the Sox have used Dalbec at first and even a bit at second, but it seems they’re ready to find him a new home.
Another bad Lakers mistake is in the spotlight as Austin Reaves thrives
Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have not made the best decisions in the last few years. While it has not been all bad, there have been some really questionable decisions that would warrant most GMs getting fired. Instead, Pelinka got an extension. Whether it be giving...
