ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
13WMAZ

Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing

MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
13WMAZ

Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
13WMAZ

Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
41nbc.com

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plants new trees in Carolyn Crayton Park

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is planting more cherry trees at Carolyn Crayton Park, the site of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Macon-Bibb County held a ceremony Monday to recognize the planting of six new trees. Joining the Yoshino cherry trees are three Taiwan and Higan cherry trees.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin

I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church, Dublin

Though I can find no indication that this church is still in use, it is a wonderfully preserved example of a town church in the two-steeple style that has come to be associated with African-American congregations. African-American brick masons were often highly skilled and sought after in their communities and...
13WMAZ

Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
WMAZ

Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/2/22

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a house fire that left a man dead in Macon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Landmark Lodge No. 64, Dublin

This is a Prince Hall lodge. Other affiliations include: Tri-County Chapter No. 8 of the Royal Arch Masons, and Fidelity Chapter No. 45 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
wgxa.tv

Saturday fire that sent thick, black smoke over Macon ruled accidental

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fire Saturday in Macon that sent thick, black smoke over the city has been ruled accidental. According to officials with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews were called to a Lake Street address just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle that had caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered two 53-foot cargo trailers on fire, right next to the building. Firefighters quickly started working to put out the flames and to protect the building. Fire investigators say a man was doing 'hot work' on on of the trailers, which caused some foam padding to catch fire. The blaze has been ruled accidental.
41nbc.com

Macon man dies following Sunday crash on Riverside Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive. The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon, was driving...
13WMAZ

Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
13WMAZ

'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
41nbc.com

Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy