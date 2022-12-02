Read full article on original website
Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
'Make people comfortable': Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
MACON, Ga. — Every now and then, it's fun to go out with your friends and grab a cocktail! However, it can take just one unattended drink to be taken advantage of. That's why one Macon bar is taking a shot at helping folks protect themselves from date rape drugs.
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful plants new trees in Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is planting more cherry trees at Carolyn Crayton Park, the site of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Macon-Bibb County held a ceremony Monday to recognize the planting of six new trees. Joining the Yoshino cherry trees are three Taiwan and Higan cherry trees.
Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin
I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church, Dublin
Though I can find no indication that this church is still in use, it is a wonderfully preserved example of a town church in the two-steeple style that has come to be associated with African-American congregations. African-American brick masons were often highly skilled and sought after in their communities and...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/2/22
Investigators are still trying to figure out what started a house fire that left a man dead in Macon. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Zebulon Road.
Landmark Lodge No. 64, Dublin
This is a Prince Hall lodge. Other affiliations include: Tri-County Chapter No. 8 of the Royal Arch Masons, and Fidelity Chapter No. 45 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Saturday fire that sent thick, black smoke over Macon ruled accidental
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fire Saturday in Macon that sent thick, black smoke over the city has been ruled accidental. According to officials with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews were called to a Lake Street address just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle that had caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered two 53-foot cargo trailers on fire, right next to the building. Firefighters quickly started working to put out the flames and to protect the building. Fire investigators say a man was doing 'hot work' on on of the trailers, which caused some foam padding to catch fire. The blaze has been ruled accidental.
Ask Mayor Miller: Gray Hwy speed drop, moving log trucks off MLK, proposed taxes for Navicent’s indigent care
MACON, Ga. — In this month’s edition of Ask Mayor Miller, topics ranged from development projects on the horizon, to transportation, to Miller’s recent visits to the new Costco in Athens and its neighboring Trader Joe’s. Improving traffic safety (6:05) Mayor Miller is optimistic that working...
Downtown Macon businesses concerned about county's proposed trash plans
MACON, Ga. — Many people can agree that downtown Macon is growing. It has new restaurants and hotels, street expansions and many new stores. As it continues to grow, Bibb County wants to make sure that a trail of trash doesn't follow behind all of the progress. "Every time...
Macon man dies following Sunday crash on Riverside Drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive. The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon, was driving...
Man dead after car crash on Riverside and Northside Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
