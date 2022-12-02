BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fire Saturday in Macon that sent thick, black smoke over the city has been ruled accidental. According to officials with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews were called to a Lake Street address just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle that had caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered two 53-foot cargo trailers on fire, right next to the building. Firefighters quickly started working to put out the flames and to protect the building. Fire investigators say a man was doing 'hot work' on on of the trailers, which caused some foam padding to catch fire. The blaze has been ruled accidental.

