Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa: A Look Back at Their Divorce and Drama Before ‘Final Flip’

By Grace Turney
 4 days ago

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have been through a lot together, and the former spouses will reunite for a “final flip” on HGTV . Here’s a look back at all the drama between the Flip or Flop stars , including their complicated divorce and scandalous fights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwpjC_0jUTBOWa00
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa continued working together through their messy divorce

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall married in 2009 and share two children named Taylor and Brayden. They launched the home renovation show Flip or Flop in 2013, which ran successfully for 10 seasons.

In May 2016, police officers responded to a call at the couple’s house about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Hall and El Moussa announced their separation at the end of 2016, and they also addressed the gun incident. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution,” they told People . “There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Hall and El Moussa divorced in 2018 but continued working together on Flip or Flop . Tensions ran high, especially as they both moved on – Hall married Ant Anstead, whom she divorced in 2021, and El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young . Hall married her third husband, Josh Hall, in September.

In July 2021, TMZ reported that the former couple had an explosive argument on set. El Moussa went on a verbal tirade against Hall, saying his new wife was “hotter and richer” than his ex. He reportedly called Hall a “washed-up loser” and claimed he “made” her.

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa were in a heated argument at a kids’ soccer game after their divorce

Years after their divorce, Tarek El Moussa, Christina Hall, and their new spouses were involved in a fight at a children’s soccer game . In May, the Daily Mail published photos of a heated exchange between Hall and Heather Rae Young. It appeared that El Moussa took Young by the arm to pull her away from his ex-wife. At one point, El Moussa and Hall’s new husband, Josh, got in each other’s faces and had to be separated by the kids’ soccer coach.

The day after the soccer game fight, Hall and El Moussa’s son Brayden had emergency surgery , which brought the blended family back together.

A representative for Hall addressed the soccer game incident in a statement to US Weekly . “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved,” the statement read. “We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

El Moussa, Hall, and Young each posted photos on social media of the two couples smiling together, with captions saying they were dedicated to co-parenting. “Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor’s open house. Next, on to middle school she goes,” Hall captioned her Instagram post. “Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace.”

The HGTV stars’ ‘Final Flip’ airs on Dec. 1

Given the drama over the past several years, Flip or Flop fans are eager to see Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s Final Flip on HGTV. Although the series finale aired in March, the former couple filmed one last episode together that will air on Dec. 1.

On Nov. 1, El Moussa shared an Instagram post announcing the HGTV special. “This may be the end of Flip or Flop but don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere!!” he wrote in a lengthy caption. “You can always binge watch all 10 seasons of Flip or Flop on @discoveryplus and you’ll be getting plenty more from me on HGTV between The Flipping El Moussas and Flipping 101:).”

On Nov. 2, Hall shared a separate Instagram post about the series finale. “‘Flip or Flop’ may be over but ‘Christina on the Coast’ followed by ‘Christina in the Country’ are premiering soon,” she wrote. “Tarek has his new shows premiering in 2023 as well so there will still be plenty of each of us on Hgtv.”

RELATED: Heather Rae Young Gets Candid About Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall: ‘I Felt Like I Was Always Second’

