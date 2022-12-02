Read full article on original website
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
University of Idaho student shared eerie final message hours before 4 pals found dead in ‘crime of passion’
A UNIVERSITY of Idaho student shared an eerie last message just hours before she and three friends were killed in a "crime of passion." Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of four people found dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Sunday. The group's deaths have been linked to...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer
University of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle's father said the 20-year-old had 'bruises' and was 'torn by the knife' while putting up an apparent fight with her attacker.
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
MSNBC
Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community
NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
An Idaho coroner says 'somebody that's pretty angry' stabbed 4 college students to death in their beds, likely while they were sleeping
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said each victim had been stabbed multiple times with a "pretty large knife."
Idaho murders: Attacker 'should be looking over his shoulders,' expert warns
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Idaho Murders Update: Police Investigating Item Related to Victim's Mail
Since the killings of four students last month, police have not said anything about a suspect or person of interest, and no weapon has been found.
Father of slain University of Idaho student sheds new light on 911 call for 'unconscious person'
Idaho college victim Kaylee Goncalves' father sheds new light on what happened the morning that four students were slaughtered in their beds yards from campus.
University of Idaho murder victim's dad sends message to killer: 'I want him to be scared'
Steve Goncalves, the father of slain University of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves, said Thursday that he wants his daughter's killer to be "scared."
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father reveals he does ‘not feel confident’ in the police investigation
University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father discussed the status of the police investigation, revealing new details about the night of the murders.
