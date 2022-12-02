ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta Police Department buying new helicopters worth $10 million

By Dave Huddleston, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TG81_0jUTAgKB00

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council has approved a $10 million purchase of two new helicopters for the police department.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned the choppers should be in the air in January.

Huddleston first reported that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wanted to buy two helicopters when he flew with him in one of them last month. Dickens wanted to see how the officers keep people safe while they patrol the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In November, Channel 2 Action News was with Dickens as he learned how the police department’s aviation unit swarmed on breaking news to catch the bad guys.

After getting back on the ground, Dickens said he wanted “to add our ability to pursue and also bring safety to the city.”

Atlanta Councilman Dustin Hillis, chairman of the public safety committee, says council approved the multi-million dollar purchase for the new helicopters and refurbishing a third.

“We found two helicopters, the order was canceled on them, so we were able to come in and swoop those away from the manufacture. Our current aviation unit, our helicopters in that unit are 50-plus years old which, it’s not just an operational issue it’s really a safety concern for me and others,” Hillis explained.

The new choppers should be up and running at the start of the new year.

Hillis says they were also able to swoop in and buy 100 new police cars that were just sitting on a lot after another city canceled its order.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQOzL_0jUTAgKB00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APD: Woman shot while heading to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
R.A. Heim

Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
fox5atlanta.com

Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy