hawaiibusiness.com

Maryknoll Launches New Tuition Rewards Program

From pre-K to 12, Maryknoll School is a nurturing and welcoming community that welcomes students and their families into a small school setting where personal development and academic achievements are equally emphasized. We are committed to providing each student with a quality education through the cultivation of knowledge, self-discipline, creativity, and spiritual and physical growth.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPU showcases the state’s first doctor of physical therapy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University is home to the state’s first and only doctor of physical therapy program. On Friday, the school welcomed the media to tour its new Center for Graduate Health Sciences facility at Waterfront Plaza. Future physical therapists provided demonstrations, like stretching and mobility exercises.
mauinow.com

Molokaʻi doctor and Native Hawaiian activist Noa Emmett Aluli remembered

Government leaders from around the state joined in mourning the recent passing of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, and recognizing his accomplishments. In a statement from the Hawaiʻi Senate Democrats, Aluli was recognized for his work as a healer, mentor and doctor. “We extend our sympathy and aloha to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving. “It’s like a give back to...
KHON2

Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor

In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
bigislandnow.com

Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online

Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
bigislandnow.com

New Hawai’i County Council to be sworn in Monday

The new Hawai‘i County Council will be officially sworn in during a special public event at noon Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. The Hawai‘i County Inaugural Ceremony will feature the swearing in of the incoming County Council members, including newcomers Cindy Evans, who will represent District 9; Jenn Kagiwada, who will represent District 2; and Michelle Galimba, who will take the District 6 seat.
KHON2

Gen BBQ Offers Space for Large Groups

Honolulu (KHON2) – GEN is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant that offers accommodations for those with big parties. Those looking to host large parties for the holidays, or any special event can do so by booking at GEN BBQ restaurant. “We do take reservations for parties of 10 or...
KITV.com

Honolulu businesses struggling to find seasonal workers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The November US Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage. The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many...
the university of hawai'i system

Maunaloa eruption is living lab for UH Hilo students and researchers

The eruption of Maunaloa has created a fiery living laboratory and real world classroom for students, faculty and staff at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. Steve Lundblad, a geology professor, took his introductory geology class on an excursion two days after the first fissure opened to safely view the flow from Saddle Road. They based their observations at Gilbert Kahele Park.
honolulumagazine.com

Instead of Presents, Give Your Keiki the Gift of Experience

We love a good outdoor playground, but sometimes the heat just beckons us indoors. That’s where Kids City Hawai‘i comes into play. Literally. The 30,000-square-foot indoor playground space boasts ball pits, bounce houses, interactive play stations and at the Honolulu location, a rock-climbing wall. From $22 for two...

