hawaiibusiness.com
Maryknoll Launches New Tuition Rewards Program
From pre-K to 12, Maryknoll School is a nurturing and welcoming community that welcomes students and their families into a small school setting where personal development and academic achievements are equally emphasized. We are committed to providing each student with a quality education through the cultivation of knowledge, self-discipline, creativity, and spiritual and physical growth.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid ongoing shortage of health care workers, Hawaii hospitals see ‘unprecedented’ demand
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hospitals across the state are busier than ever — even busier than during the peak of the pandemic. At Maui Memorial Medical Center, patients are having to double up in rooms and even sleep in the emergency room as they wait for a room. “We are...
Green, Luke inaugurations Monday, Dec. 5
Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke are set to have their inauguration ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell arena.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPU showcases the state’s first doctor of physical therapy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University is home to the state’s first and only doctor of physical therapy program. On Friday, the school welcomed the media to tour its new Center for Graduate Health Sciences facility at Waterfront Plaza. Future physical therapists provided demonstrations, like stretching and mobility exercises.
mauinow.com
Molokaʻi doctor and Native Hawaiian activist Noa Emmett Aluli remembered
Government leaders from around the state joined in mourning the recent passing of Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, and recognizing his accomplishments. In a statement from the Hawaiʻi Senate Democrats, Aluli was recognized for his work as a healer, mentor and doctor. “We extend our sympathy and aloha to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving. “It’s like a give back to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheri Tsutsumi wants you to remember the homeless are people, too. In fact, she used to be one of them — and is among those calling for a more compassionate approach to tackling the dozens of homeless people who regularly camp along Oahu’s west side.
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
bigislandnow.com
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
bigislandnow.com
New Hawai’i County Council to be sworn in Monday
The new Hawai‘i County Council will be officially sworn in during a special public event at noon Monday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. The Hawai‘i County Inaugural Ceremony will feature the swearing in of the incoming County Council members, including newcomers Cindy Evans, who will represent District 9; Jenn Kagiwada, who will represent District 2; and Michelle Galimba, who will take the District 6 seat.
KHON2
Gen BBQ Offers Space for Large Groups
Honolulu (KHON2) – GEN is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant that offers accommodations for those with big parties. Those looking to host large parties for the holidays, or any special event can do so by booking at GEN BBQ restaurant. “We do take reservations for parties of 10 or...
KITV.com
Honolulu businesses struggling to find seasonal workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The November US Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage. The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many...
mauinow.com
New, statewide juried ‘MACC Biennial’ exhibit on Maui issues call to artists for 2023 show
Contemporary artists based in Hawaiʻi are sought for a new, statewide juried biennial exhibition at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery from July 5 to Aug. 26. The exhibition, titled “MACC Biennial,” is an opportunity for artists living in Hawai’i to showcase their “strongest, most innovative...
the university of hawai'i system
Maunaloa eruption is living lab for UH Hilo students and researchers
The eruption of Maunaloa has created a fiery living laboratory and real world classroom for students, faculty and staff at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. Steve Lundblad, a geology professor, took his introductory geology class on an excursion two days after the first fissure opened to safely view the flow from Saddle Road. They based their observations at Gilbert Kahele Park.
honolulumagazine.com
Instead of Presents, Give Your Keiki the Gift of Experience
We love a good outdoor playground, but sometimes the heat just beckons us indoors. That’s where Kids City Hawai‘i comes into play. Literally. The 30,000-square-foot indoor playground space boasts ball pits, bounce houses, interactive play stations and at the Honolulu location, a rock-climbing wall. From $22 for two...
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui coming to Waiʻanae
Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui, or Christmas on the Avenue, is set to return to Wai'anae on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Stadium plan, tourism contract unresolved as Ige admin ends
Governor David Ige ended his last weekday work day in office handing off the ball on the Aloha Stadium plan, and a major tourism contract remains is in limbo.
Virtual Honolulu Marathon helps kupuna and beginners
The Honolulu Marathon is celebrating 50 years one week from Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022; and in recent years, they've adopted a new way of participating.
hawaiinewsnow.com
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gabriel Freitas walked the streets of Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown this week looking for homeless kids to offer services. Freitas spent much of his teenage years on the streets of Kakaako so he knows how to connect with the youth. He’s now the night outreach coordinator for...
How you can recycle electronics on Hawaiʻi Island
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.
