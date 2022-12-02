Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest
A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
myleaderpaper.com
Hamilton man sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years for drug charges
Nicholas Michael Sahno Sr., 40, of Hamilton, a previous offender, has been sentenced in Jefferson County to 10 years in prison for drug offenses, court records show. Sahno pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 to second-degree drug trafficking, a class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Jefferson County Div. 5 Circuit Judge Victor Melenbrink sentenced him that day to 10 years in prison for the felony charge and 10 days in jail for the misdemeanor, according to court documents.
kttn.com
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
kttn.com
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County
Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
KMZU
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in 2-year-old child's death
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman has pleaded guilty in the death of a two year old child. Avery Nicole Young, 23, entered her plea at a hearing Thursday in Livingston County. Young pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. A co-defendant,...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN SENTENCED FOR STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man charged with a felony for stealing has been sentenced in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sheriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KMBC.com
Police in Liberty work to combat shoplifting
LIBERTY, Mo. — Shoplifting has become all too common in the metro this holiday season. It has cost one shopping center in Liberty $80,000 so far this year. Every shirt, on every shelf, is hard work for Jennifer McGuire and easy money for shoplifters. "It is an amazing enterprise....
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:42 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Fair St. and Normal St. During the stop it was determined that the driver had a suspended license. He was arrested and released with a citation.
kchi.com
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown
Gayla Rae (Koehly) Brown, age 80, a resident of Liberty, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Gayla was born the daughter of Ed and Georgina (Lionberger) Koehly on March 16, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She...
northwestmoinfo.com
Winston Man Injured in Early Morning Crash Today in DeKalb County
A Winston man suffered injuries in an early morning crash today in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:15 this morning on Highway Six, two miles east of Weatherby, as 19-year-old Tyler S. Muessig headed eastbound. Troopers say Muessig went off the south side...
kttn.com
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire
Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
Comments / 2