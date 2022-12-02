Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Demetrius Andrade, Demond Nicholson - Face To Face at Presser
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García at a press conference on Monday before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title on Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face in London
WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs), will defend his titles against Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), on Saturday, January 28 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. “I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is one of the top contenders who...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco Floors Adrian Luna Three Times In Second Round Stoppage
GLENDALE, Arizona – Diego Pacheco presented his final case for strong consideration in the Prospect of the Year race. The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based super middleweight closed out 2022 with his fourth knockout in as many fights, as he stopped Adrian Luna in the second round of their regional title fight. Pacheco scored three knockdowns before referee Tony Zaino was alerted to stop the contest at 2:08 of round two in a DAZN-aired undercard bout Saturday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Boxing Scene
Shawn Porter Rips Jaime Munguia's Resume: "This Is A Built Up Record”
From the outside looking in, Jaime Munguia has put together the sort of sparkling record that will impress even the harshest of critics. However, after dissecting his ledger even further - fans, media pundits, and even his contemporaries, including Shawn Porter, are left wanting more. With 41 career fights and...
Boxing Scene
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
Boxing Scene
Dainier Pero Wins Pro Debut Via First Round Knockout
Dainier Pero didn’t waste anytime Saturday night. The highly touted heavyweight prospect won his professional debut against Deane Williams via first round knockout. The fight was part of a nine fight card that took place at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Pero recently made the move to Las...
Boxing Scene
Taylor-Catterall Rematch Pushed Back From February 4 Until Date TBD In February Or March
The date of the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch will change yet again. Promoter Bob Arum has confirmed to BoxingScene.com that Taylor and Catterall will not fight February 4, as planned. Their second fight for Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title will instead take place either later in February or at some point in March.
Boxing Scene
Chocolatito On Estrada Rematch: I Admit It Was Difficult To Accept
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is normally able to chalk up nearly any given circumstance as God’s will. There is a part of him, however, that still replays the disappointment felt from not having his hand raised in his epic rematch with Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Nicholson, Ellis-Villa Added To Tank-Garcia Showtime PPV Telecast
Demetrius Andrade will make his super middleweight debut on what would’ve been considered the unlikeliest of platforms this time a year ago. BoxingScene.com has learned that Andrade has agreed to fight veteran Demond Nicholson in a 10-round bout on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 in Washington, D.C. Andrade-Nicholson will be one of three bouts Showtime will televise as part of the Davis-Garcia undercard from Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis-Karen Chukhadzhian Co-Feature For Davis-Garcia PPV Show January 7
Jaron Ennis will take a significant step January 7 toward securing a legitimate welterweight title shot. BoxingScene.com has learned that the talented contender from Philadelphia will fight Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian that night for the IBF interim 147-pound championship. Their 12-round fight will be the co-feature of a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast that Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will headline at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
Boxing Scene
'Ammo' Williams: Knowing I Got Felix Cash Next... Makes This Guy Even More Dangerous
GLENDALE, Arizona – Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams envisions headlining his own blockbuster event in the near future, with plenty of fight big fight experience already leading to that point. The budding contender is set for his clash with Simon ‘Vikingo’ Madsen, with their battle of unbeaten middleweights taking...
Boxing Scene
Estrada: We Wanted To Be Stronger, Not Allow Chocolatito To Outwork Us
GLENDALE, Arizona – Juan Francisco Estrada believed he checked off every box at the end of his third clash with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. A clear win may not have come of the occasion, though his twelve-round, majority decision victory on Saturday was certainly less disputable than the split decision win he claimed last March in Dallas, Texas. Aiding Estrada’s cause in the third act was the assurance that he wouldn’t once again get outworked during their lineal and vacant WBC 115-pound championship at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Estrada: This Time, I Want A Decisive Win And Plan To Go For The Knockout
GLENDALE, Arizona – Juan Francisco Estrada has a solution to eliminate any more scoring controversy in his long-running in-ring rivalry with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. The pair of little big men have produced 24 fierce rounds of action but no knockouts or even knockdowns. That is one thing...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia-Mercito Gesta To Land At Moody Center In Austin, Texas In January
Ryan Garcia has secured a southpaw opponent ahead of a superfight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. BoxingScene.com has learned that Garcia will next face Mercito Gesta, a Filipino lightweight based out of San Diego, atop a DAZN show likely to take place at Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas. The date is still being finalized between Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN, though down to either January 21 or January 28.
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie-David Light Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO
David Light could not have picked a better time to land a career-best win. The celebration tour for the unbeaten New Zealander will now include a fresh round of talks for a shot at WBO cruiserweight titlist Lawrence Okolie. The two sides were instructed by the WBO on Monday to enter negotiations for a mandatory title fight, coming on the heels of Light’s upset split decision win over Brandon Glanton just three days ago.
Boxing Scene
Ryder: I'm Standing Pretty Now, Would Be A Dream To Fight Canelo...Whenever, Wherever
John Ryder has never been in a more prominent position in his career. The assurance of a big fight was secured for the veteran gatekeeper following an injury stoppage of Zach Parker at the start of the fifth round last month at The O2 in London. The win came with the interim WBO super middleweight title stake.
Comments / 0