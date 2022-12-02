GLENDALE, Arizona – Juan Francisco Estrada believed he checked off every box at the end of his third clash with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. A clear win may not have come of the occasion, though his twelve-round, majority decision victory on Saturday was certainly less disputable than the split decision win he claimed last March in Dallas, Texas. Aiding Estrada’s cause in the third act was the assurance that he wouldn’t once again get outworked during their lineal and vacant WBC 115-pound championship at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

