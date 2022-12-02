Read full article on original website
Related
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police In Hudson Valley Search For Car Thieves Who Crashed Into Police Cruiser
Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for suspects in a robbery that led to a police chase. The incident took place in Rockland County around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge. Ramapo Police responded to 240 Red Schoolhouse Road (Manheim Distribu…
IDs Released For 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run Fairfield County Crash
Police have identified two 25-year-olds killed while crossing a street, and the hit-and-run driver involved in the incident in Fairfield County.The two were killed in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.An initial investigation r…
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle
Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
NBC New York
Biker Killed in NYC Hit-and-Run, Driver Found Hiding in Nearby Building: Cops
A cyclist in Manhattan died in a hit-and-run crash so forceful, police said the rider's e-bike became lodged in the car that hit him. The hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on West 24th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. Police were called to the scene on a report of...
Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says
A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
nj1015.com
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
Funeral held for Yonkers police sergeant killed in car crash
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A funeral service was held Saturday for a Yonkers police sergeant who died in a car crash earlier in the week. Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a police veteran of 24 years, was killed when an unlicensed teen motorist lost control and slammed into him, authorities have said. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more […]
NBC New York
Suspect Admits to Stabbing 72-Year-Old to Death Inside Staten Island Home: Police
A suspected killer confessed to taking the life of a 72-year-old man inside his home on Staten Island, according to police. Seneca Morciglio was arrested after turning himself in for the murder of Eugene Reba back in on Nov. 14 — and police said he showed no remorse when he admitted his grisly crime. The 44-year-old Morciglio turned himself in over on Saturday.
Driver arrested after fatal crash on Van Wyck Expressway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing drunk driving charges after a fatal crash on the Van Wyck Expressway.It happened just south of Jewel Avenue in Queens at around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say 31-year-old Luis Angamarca was driving in the right northbound lane when he swerved to the right, rear-ending a disabled tractor trailer.The front seat passenger in Angamarca's vehicle, a 28-year-old man, suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.The tractor trailer driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after complaining of pain.Angamarca was taken to a local hospital for complaints of pain and was then placed in police custody.He is facing multiple drunk driving-related charges.
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
NBC New York
20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder in Brutal NYC Gas Station Beating
A 20-year-old was charged with murder, gang assault and other crimes in the beating death of a man in Queens after a dispute, according to the district attorney's office. Michael Santander, of Corona, was arraigned Wednesday on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree, gang assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Man slashes woman in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn, police say
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken […]
NBC New York
Man Wounded in Bronx Shootout With Police After Brief Pursuit: NYPD
Two men are in police custody following a brief pursuit of a reportedly stolen car and a shootout in the Bronx with the officers who gave chase, the NYPD said Sunday. Police responding to a report of a car break-in late Saturday stumbled upon a separate crime in progress when they spotted a car driving recklessly a few minutes before midnight, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at an overnight briefing.
Sanitation worker narrowly escapes explosion in Bronx, witness says
The scene in Crotona Park East unfolded just before 9 a.m. Monday.
Comments / 4