NEW YORK -- A man is facing drunk driving charges after a fatal crash on the Van Wyck Expressway.It happened just south of Jewel Avenue in Queens at around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say 31-year-old Luis Angamarca was driving in the right northbound lane when he swerved to the right, rear-ending a disabled tractor trailer.The front seat passenger in Angamarca's vehicle, a 28-year-old man, suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.The tractor trailer driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after complaining of pain.Angamarca was taken to a local hospital for complaints of pain and was then placed in police custody.He is facing multiple drunk driving-related charges.

2 DAYS AGO