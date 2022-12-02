Read full article on original website
Electric Vehicle Plant In Georgia Was A Big Achievement For Sen. Raphael Warnock But Republicans Are Ignoring His Contributions
In his two years as a senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock has had several significant legislative wins; now, Republicans are using an electric vehicle plant slated for construction in Georgia to hurt his record. The New York Times reports Warnock’s accomplishments in office include science funding for HBCU schools, infrastructure grants...
