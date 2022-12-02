Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds Announces New Entry-level CDL Training Program
Governor Kim Reynolds announced the newly created Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program to provide more opportunities for interested truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Iowa. “Truck drivers play such a critical role in meeting our supply chain demands– ‘If you got it, a truck driver...
North Iowa Outdoors: Bobcat Population Doing Well
The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. And then the three tiers...
North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Doing a Study on Gray Foxes
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is conducting a pilot study on the state’s gray fox population. Furbearer biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says the study comes as the number of animals is dropping. Evelsizer says it’s puzzling because it’s not an issue in other areas of the country.
Missing Persons List has been Updated
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Area Gas Prices Drop Slightly
Gas prices in the state are following the national trend and continue to drop. AAA says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.21 cents, down about 14 cents compared to last week. That price is down 31 cents from one month ago. Davenport has the lowest average price of $2.98 a gallon. AAA says the price of oil has dropped on fears of an economic slowdown, and that has led to the drop in gas prices. The national average price of a gallon of gas is $3.54 cents, which is down 12 cents from last week.
