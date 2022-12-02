Read full article on original website
University of Indianapolis
Hounds Improve Indiviually at U.S. Open, Indiana State Time Trials
GREENSBORO, N.C.- The top ranked Greyhounds got a chance to show off their individual skills this weekend as 14 swimmers competed over five days at the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open and the Women's team headed to Indiana State for time trials. This was the first chance for many to swim...
fox32chicago.com
Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS
CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
University of Indianapolis
Indoor Track & Field Concludes Season Opener on Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS – The UIndy indoor track & field teams began the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. Both teams split forces with some student-athletes staying on campus for the UIndy Season Opener in the ARC while others traveled to the Tiger Open hosted by Wittenberg University. UINDY SEASON OPENER. Notable...
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
One killed in shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder
CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
Indiana dad gets 70 years for torturing and beating 4-year-old son to death over potty training
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for beating and torturing his 4-year-old son to death in 2021, which was reportedly due to potty training issues. Court records show Alan Morgan was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, after pleading guilty in September to...
Nearly 8-years in prison for Chicago man who robbed undercover cop
A judge sentenced 24-year-old Cortez Price to 93 months in federal prison.
Chicago woman with concealed carry license foils attempted carjacking by shooting man in head
A 23-year-old Chicago woman with a concealed-carry permit shot a would-be carjacker in the head as he attempted to enter her car in Calumet Heights at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
NBC Chicago
1 Arrested After Man Shot Outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
The individual who was shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center early Saturday has died, Oak Lawn police said. A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that occurred during a disturbance early Saturday outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police stated. Police were initially called to the...
fox32chicago.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men dead on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street and found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. One man was found...
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year
Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning. The victim has since been identified as David Ponce De Leon of Blue Island, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street. During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle. It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.
fox32chicago.com
Tow-truck driver who shot semi-truck driver in road rage murder sentenced to 50 years
CHICAGO - A tow-truck driver will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for a 2017 road rage murder in west suburban Oak Brook. Anthony Tillmon, 40, formerly of Lansing, was found guilty earlier this year in the murder...
