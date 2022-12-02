ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

University of Indianapolis

Hounds Improve Indiviually at U.S. Open, Indiana State Time Trials

GREENSBORO, N.C.- The top ranked Greyhounds got a chance to show off their individual skills this weekend as 14 swimmers competed over five days at the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open and the Women's team headed to Indiana State for time trials. This was the first chance for many to swim...
fox32chicago.com

Principal at South Side high school removed due to ongoing investigation: CPS

CHICAGO - The principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy on Chicago's South Side was removed from his duties Friday due to an ongoing investigation. CPS said the investigation is into ‘alleged misconduct.’. Director of School Culture Marva Nichols was also removed from the school while the investigation is pending.
University of Indianapolis

Indoor Track & Field Concludes Season Opener on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – The UIndy indoor track & field teams began the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. Both teams split forces with some student-athletes staying on campus for the UIndy Season Opener in the ARC while others traveled to the Tiger Open hosted by Wittenberg University. UINDY SEASON OPENER. Notable...
CBS Chicago

One killed in shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...
WGN TV

New Orleans man extradited, accused of Englewood murder

CHICAGO — A man from New Orleans was extradited to Chicago and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Englewood this year. Marnell Briggs was extradited to O’Hare Wednesday and subsequently charged with first-degree murder from a warrant. Back on the afternoon of March 7, police...
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
NBC Chicago

1 Arrested After Man Shot Outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

The individual who was shot outside Advocate Christ Medical Center early Saturday has died, Oak Lawn police said. A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting that occurred during a disturbance early Saturday outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police stated. Police were initially called to the...
fox32chicago.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men dead on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Saturday. Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street and found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. One man was found...
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CBS Chicago

Driver dies after falling off Dan Ryan overpass during multi-vehicle crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after falling from the Dan Ryan overpass during a six-car crash early Saturday morning. The victim has since been identified as David Ponce De Leon of Blue Island, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Illinois State Police say around 1:58 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash in the southbound lanes at 26th Street. During the crash, a fifth car approached and stopped on the right shoulder when the sixth car drove into the area of the vehicle. It is unknown how or why the fifth driver fell over the overpass, ISP said. He  was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was immediately available.

